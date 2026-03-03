Ted Cruz Named Mr. South Texas by WBCA in Laredo

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz holds a plaque recognizing him as the Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association’s 2026 Mr. South Texas, standing alongside past distinguished recipients and Laredo business leaders. Courtesy photo, Office of Sen. Cruz. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at the podium before a packed audience at the Laredo Country Club during an event recognizing him as the Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association’s 2026 Mr. South Texas. Courtesy photo, Office of Sen. Cruz.

Local leaders cite federal advocacy for trade and border infrastructure as key to regional growth

It’s an incredible privilege every day to fight for the men and women here to fight for jobs, to fight for opportunity, to fight for security.” — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has been named the Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association’s 2026 Mr. South Texas during a co-hosted event by WBCA and Texas Community Bank in Laredo , Texas. The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association (WBCA) is the nonprofit organization that plans and runs the Washington’s Birthday Celebration, one of the longest-running annual festivals in the United States, held each January and February in Laredo.Event organizers said the recognition reflects Cruz’s longstanding engagement with South Texas and his focus on issues affecting the region. Cruz has made securing presidential permits for Texas-Mexico border bridge projects a legislative priority.Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño said, “Senator Cruz has been a strong advocate for Texas and Texas jobs, Texas infrastructure, and policies that protect and strengthen our international trade.” He added that “Billions of dollars move to Laredo each month, supporting manufacturers and producers, farmers, small businesses, and logistic workers across the state.” Treviño said strong federal advocacy is critical to keeping ports competitive, secure, and efficient, and credited Cruz with supporting efforts to improve border infrastructure and reduce regulatory uncertainty.Treviño noted that Cruz previously received the Key to the City of Laredo and said he is “the only Republican ever to have received this honor.” During the ceremony, the mayor also presented Cruz with the designation of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of the Rio Grande, stating, “Be it known that Ted Cruz, United States Senator, is hereby appointed Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of the Rio Grande.”Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina described Cruz as “a true champion of South Texas” and cited his role in securing the permit for the 4/5 International Bridge project. “Not until one day, I walked up to Senator Cruz, and I said, Senator, I need your help. And right away, he got that permit for us,” Tijerina said.Tijerina also emphasized Laredo’s role in national trade, stating, “Sixty-three percent of America’s trade comes through here.” He told Cruz, “By championing this effort, you didn’t just stand up for South Texas or for Texas — you stood up for the entire United States.” During the event, Tijerina presented Cruz with a commemorative belt buckle bearing his name.In remarks to attendees, Cruz said, “Well, thank you very much. I’m deeply humbled. I’m honored. I’m proud to be with such good friends down here in South Texas and Laredo.” He added, “It’s an incredible privilege every day to fight for the men and women here to fight for jobs, to fight for opportunity, to fight for security.”Cruz said his focus since taking office has been “jobs, jobs, jobs,” and expressed optimism about the region’s future. “I could not be more optimistic for the future of South Texas,” he said.Referring to his 2024 reelection campaign, Cruz said he won statewide by one million votes and carried the Hispanic vote statewide by six points, which he described as the first time a Republican had done so. He also said he carried South Texas, calling it another first for a Republican candidate.Following the event, Cruz said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to have been named WBCA’s 2026 Mr. South Texas.” He added, “Laredo and Webb County hold a special place in my heart, and I’m proud to fight for South Texas each and every day in the U.S. Senate.”

