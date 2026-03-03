Council Adopts Resolution Honoring Women’s History Month

The Council adopted a resolution recognizing March as Women’s History Month and reaffirming the City’s commitment to advancing women’s rights.

Offered by Councilors Coletta Zapata, Breadon, and Louijeune, the resolution honors the historic and ongoing contributions of women to the social, economic, cultural, and civic life of the United States and Boston. It highlights Boston’s role as a national center for women’s leadership and social change, from the early women’s rights movement led by Lucy Stone and the New England Woman Suffrage Association to the literary legacy of Phillis Wheatley and the civil rights leadership of Melnea Cass, as well as the continued organizing of women across every Boston neighborhood.

The measure also recognizes the significant role women play in Boston today, comprising more than 52 percent of the city’s population and nearly half of its workforce. Women serve as educators, healthcare workers, entrepreneurs, public servants, caregivers, and community leaders who sustain the City’s economy and social infrastructure.

At the same time, the resolution acknowledges persistent inequities impacting women in Boston, including the gender wage gap, housing cost burdens, maternal health disparities, disproportionate rates of domestic and sexual violence, and the economic vulnerability associated with unpaid caregiving. It further notes concerns about recent federal actions and judicial decisions that have weakened protections related to reproductive healthcare, workplace rights, civil rights enforcement, and gender-based discrimination.

The Council formally recognizes March as Women’s History Month and reaffirms Boston’s commitment to advancing gender equity and protecting women’s rights.