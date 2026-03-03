Productive Dentist Academy Announces “Unrestricted: The End to PPO Dependence” Live Event

Investment Grade Practice

Investment Grade Practice Business Strategy Workshop Helps Independent Dentists Redesign Revenue Freedom

When practices stop reacting to insurance pressure and start communicating from a place of clinical confidence, the entire culture changes.” — PDA Faculty Member and Unrestricted Presenter Dr. Wade Kifer

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investment Grade Practice, powered by Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) announces Unrestricted: The End to PPO Dependence, a one-and-a-half day immersive business strategy and patient communication workshop taking place September 10-11, 2026, in Centennial, Colorado. Designed exclusively for independent dental practice owners and key implementors, this event provides a guided framework for evaluating revenue quality, designing a balanced revenue mix, and aligning clinical philosophy with long-term business strategy.Many independent dentists built thriving schedules through insurance participation, only to find years later that operational efficiency alone cannot offset long-term write-offs or the stress placed on teams navigating financial conversations. Unrestricted shifts the conversation from how busy a practice looks to whether its revenue structure actually supports long-term freedom.Participants will analyze real financial data, evaluate payer relationships, and develop a personalized unrestricted revenue mix plan that supports ethical growth, clinical autonomy, and long-term stability. The workshop emphasizes ownership-level decision-making, comprehensive patient communication, and creating financial systems that support care rather than distort it.“This two-day event seeks to restore intentional revenue control to practice owners,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson. “Dentists do not enter this profession to feel restricted by systems that quietly erode their freedom. Additionally, You do not have to be 100% fee-for-service to have a balanced, profitable, ethical practice. When owners understand the true quality of their revenue and align it with their clinical standards, they regain the ability to design a practice that supports both their patients and their long-term vision.”A central theme of the workshop is shifting teams from acting as insurance educators to becoming confident patient health advocates. Dentists and key implementors in the practice learn how to communicate value without leading with insurance limitations, reduce friction in financial handoffs, and support comprehensive care conversations that strengthen patient trust.“When practices stop reacting to insurance pressure and start communicating from a place of clinical confidence, the entire culture changes,” says PDA faculty member and Unrestricted presenter Dr. Wade Kifer. “This workshop gives teams the language, structure, and confidence to advocate for patient health while protecting the integrity of the practice.”Attendees will leave Unrestricted with a completed revenue strategy plan, leadership alignment across clinical and administrative teams, and actionable next steps that can be implemented without destabilizing team or patient relationships. The event is intentionally limited in size to preserve depth of facilitation and meaningful collaboration.Early registration pricing is $1,295 per person until March 31, 2026, with standard registration at $1,695. Attendance includes the full workshop, materials, workbook, lunches, refreshments, and continuing education credits for applicable administrative content. Travel and lodging are not included.Independent dental owners and office managers interested in attending may request participation through Productive Dentist Academy. Attendance is curated to ensure fit and maximize participant outcomes.For more information or to request attendance, visit https://investmentgradepractice.com/unrestricted/ or call 800-757-6077.Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.