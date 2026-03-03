New Chinatown, Downtown, and Leather District Liaison and Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Kenmore, and Mission Hill Liaison

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Katrina Lin as the new neighborhood liaison for Chinatown, Downtown, and Leather District and Samantha Courage as the new neighborhood liaison for Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Kenmore, and Mission Hill within the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). ONS plays a vital role in connecting residents with city services and resources; facilitating resident input on local government matters; ensuring that the appropriate city departments address constituent service requests; attending neighborhood meetings; and responding to emergencies, such as fires, to assist displaced residents.

“Neighborhood liaisons are a vital bridge between City Hall and Boston’s communities. Katrina’s passion for civic engagement and track record of connecting residents to resources and services will be invaluable to the Chinatown, Downtown and Leather District neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Samantha’s dedication to civic engagement and extensive experience with multiple city departments will help ensure residents are connected to city services. I’m thrilled to see Katrina and Samantha step into these key roles and strengthen ties with the neighborhoods and residents they serve.”

Katrina Lin

Katrina Lin grew up in New Jersey, but moved to Massachusetts in 2020. Lin is a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, and has worked with historically marginalized communities to help create accessible pathways to needed human services. Lin’s professional background has focused on community advocacy.

Her previous roles include working with youth in Boston’s Chinatown, providing multilingual legal aid assistance for neighborhoods across the city, and advocating for immigrant rights through grassroots efforts. Most recently, Lin worked as an advocate for domestic violence survivors at the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence, strengthening her ability to build relationships with community members and support their needs.

“I am excited about developing strong relationships with the residents in Downtown, Leather District and Chinatown neighborhoods,” said Katrina Lin, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services Chinatown, Downtown, and Leather District Liaison. “From students and business owners to older adults and everyone in between, learning about each community firsthand and delivering support is my number one priority to ensure constituents stay connected to City Hall.”

Samantha Courage

Samantha Courage was born and raised in South Boston, where early experiences sparked her commitment to community engagement and public service. She brings nearly a decade of experience across multiple City of Boston departments. She spent significant time in the Zoning Board of Appeal’s Legal Division, building expertise in zoning, land use policy, and the regulatory processes that shape Boston’s neighborhoods. Most recently, Courage served in the Boston City Council District 8 Office, leading neighborhood engagement, coordinating with city agencies, and working closely with residents, small businesses, and community organizations on quality-of-life and development matters.

“I’m most excited to serve as a steady, accessible point of contact for residents and to bridge the connection between the Mayor and the community to promote meaningful change. I value working where policy and lived experience meet,” said Samantha Courage, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Kenmore, and Mission Hill Liaison. “I love how distinct yet interconnected Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, Kenmore, and Mission Hill are. Each neighborhood has its own character, history, and civic pride, yet all share a strong sense of community. Residents care deeply about their blocks, parks, small businesses, and future.”

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services is housed in the Community Engagement Cabinet. ONS is led by Executive Director Mohammed Missouri, who works alongside Chief of Staff Lindsey Santana and four deputy directors. Deputy directors supervise the liaisons and community engagement specialists who facilitate abutters meetings.

“I am thrilled to welcome Katrina Lin and Samantha Courage to the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services,” said Lindsey Santana, Chief of Staff, Neighborhood Services. “Samantha’s deep roots in South Boston and extensive experience across city departments, combined with Katrina’s dedication to empowering historically marginalized communities, reflect a shared vision to build meaningful connections, amplify residents’ voices, and address the needs of neighborhoods.”

All neighborhood liaisons will be present at the Mayor’s inaugural Office Hours, a family-friendly, one-stop opportunity for Boston residents from across the city to connect directly with the Mayor, City services, and department staff to have their questions or concerns answered in real time. The event will take place on Thursday, March 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury. Community members can also meet with their designated neighborhood liaisons at weekly office hours in-person every Friday to receive guidance on how to navigate City services.

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.