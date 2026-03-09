Alejandro Hernandez III Introduces Independent Fiduciary Oversight Model for High-Value Estate and Trust Administrations

Alejandro Hernandez

Strategic Framework Designed to Support Trustees, Executors, and Estate Counsel in Complex Real Asset Matters

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez III, Founder and Principal of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today formalized the firm’s Independent Fiduciary Oversight Model, a structured advisory framework designed to support trustees, executors, court-appointed fiduciaries, and estate counsel administering high-value, real estate–concentrated estates.As estates increasingly involve illiquid assets, layered entity structures, and cross-jurisdictional exposure, fiduciaries face heightened scrutiny, litigation risk, and compressed execution timelines. The Independent Fiduciary Oversight Model is designed to provide neutral, disciplined coordination of real asset strategy while preserving the primacy of retained legal and tax counsel.“High-value administrations require structural discipline and neutrality,” Hernandez stated. “When significant real property and operating entities are involved, oversight must be independent, methodical, and aligned with fiduciary obligations.”A Structured Approach to Complex AdministrationsThe Independent Fiduciary Oversight Model focuses on:Real property oversight for estate- and trust-held assetCoordination of valuation, market strategy, and transaction executionLiquidity planning to reduce forced or distressed asset salesMulti-state alignment across New York, California, and TexasDocumentation discipline and process transparencyNeutral coordination among trustees, beneficiaries, and advisorsThe framework is particularly suited for administrations involving concentrated real estate portfolios, closely held operating entities, and intergenerational wealth transfers.Protecting Fiduciaries in High-Scrutiny EnvironmentsWith increased oversight in Surrogate’s Courts and fiduciary litigation settings, independent coordination of complex assets has become essential to risk mitigation.ARH Global Advisors operates as a complementary advisory partner — not as legal counsel — reinforcing fiduciary execution while preserving attorney authority and tax advisory primacy.“Our objective is preservation and process integrity,” Hernandez added. “Independent oversight strengthens outcomes, reduces friction, and enhances fiduciary defensibility.”About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a fiduciary and private-client advisory firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families, trustees, and estate counsel across New York, California, and Texas. The firm specializes in real estate–heavy asset structures, cross-jurisdictional coordination, and capital preservation architecture in complex administrations.Media Contact:Alejandro Hernandez III J.D.ARH Global Advisors LLC12 E. 49th St.New York, NY 10017646-290-7380

