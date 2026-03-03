LIFE ALIVE PARTNERS WITH NOBULL TO LAUNCH LIMITED-TIME FITNESS PERFORMANCE SMOOTHIES

The wellness-focused brand and no-nonsense performance innovator team up to fuel training, recovery, and everyday movement

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Alive Organic Café is teaming up with NOBULL to launch an exciting lineup of performance smoothies, a limited-time collaboration designed to support strength, endurance, and energy. Available at all Life Alive cafés starting Tuesday, March 3, the menu introduces two protein-forward smoothies powered by NOBULL Vanilla Whey Protein and one smoothie that boosts total hydration and endurance.Developed with performance, proper nutrition and craveability in mind, the smoothies are designed to fuel workouts and busy days alike, while staying true to Life Alive’s commitment to clean, high-quality and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.“Our guests are active, intentional, and care deeply about what fuels their bodies”, says Life Alive Director of Marketing Anna Tou. “Partnering with NOBULL allowed us to tap into their team’s deep knowledge of elite athletic performance to craft a smoothie suite made with real food that delivers real results.”This year, NOBULL launched its first-ever line of nutrition products featuring protein and electrolytes. Known for their award-winning footwear, NOBULL nutrition was created as another tool in your toolbox for getting stronger every day. Formulated with minimal, clean ingredients to fuel performance and recovery, NOBULL nutrition helps you train for the sport of life.The limited-time lineup includes:PB&J Powerhouse — A nostalgic yet protein-packed blend of blueberry, banana, peanut butter, NOBULL vanilla whey protein, and blueberry jam.Mighty Matcha — An energizing mix of matcha, pineapple, banana, and coconut yogurt with NOBULL vanilla whey protein, finished with vanilla cold foam.Sunrise Surge — An endurance-boosting blend of mango, pineapple, strawberry, carrots, dates, and watermelon with hydrating coconut water and a beet ginger swirl.Life Alive x NOBULL Performance Smoothies will be available at all Life Alive locations until April 30.For more information, visit LifeAlive.com, and follow Life Alive on Instagram @lifealivecafe Photography Download HERE (Courtesy Life Alive)###ABOUT LIFE ALIVE ORGANIC CAFELife Alive Organic Cafe has been a beacon for positive eating––serving vibrant, nutritious food in a welcoming and stress-free environment. Life Alive’s mission remains steadfast: to explore and celebrate the profound connection between what we eat and how we feel. Each cafe offers a chef-driven menu of invigorating food prepared from scratch (from hearty warm grain bowls, salads, noodles and soups to cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and signature espresso drinks) and features an elevated design with eclectic art, cozy nooks, ample plugs, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Life Alive currently operates a total of fifteen locations in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.Eat positive. Live positive.ABOUT NOBULLNOBULL is a no bullsh*t training-inspired wellness brand. Built to support you in your pursuit of physical, mental, and emotional strength.NOBULL is known for their best-in-class, award-winning footwear. With options across training, lifestyle and nutrition, NOBULL has the tools for anyone who wants to be a better version of themselves and get stronger physically, mentally and emotionally.In 2023, Mike Repole invested in NOBULL. Repole, a successful serial entrepreneur with a track record of building and selling profitable, multi-billion dollar businesses, acquired a majority stake in the growing brand. The partnership stems from Mike’s shared mentality and mindset with NOBULL’s brand ethos, which centers on hard work and no excuses.MEDIA CONTACTSTAA PR for Life AliveGrace Cutts, grace@taapr.comMelanie Hutchinson, melanie@taapr.comNOBULLGabriella D’Agostino, gabriella@nobullproject.comM+C Saatchi Sport + Entertainment, nobull@mcsaatchi.com

