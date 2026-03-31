Mazzotta Rentals Expands Regional Footprint with New Lumberton, NJ Location

Mazzotta Rentals, Inc. is the premier provider of construction equipment rentals and related services in the Northeastern United States. MAZZOTTA RENTALS service truck and their JLG 1350SJP Telescopic Boom Lift MAZZOTTA RENTALS delivers a MEC scissor lift to the area near the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

An Independent Rental Partner Focused on Service, Speed, and Real Jobsite Relationships

Service is what separates us. We take a personal, hands-on approach. Our team is accessible, responsive, and accountable. We will not be beaten on service.” — Joseph Mazzotta, CEO of Mazzotta Rentals

LUMBERTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUMBERTON, NJ (Coming Spring 2026) Mazzotta Rentals has announced the upcoming opening of its newest branch in Lumberton, New Jersey, marking a strategic expansion into one of the most active construction corridors on the East Coast.

The Lumberton location was selected for its proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and its ideal positioning between the Central New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia markets. Perfectly positioned to support both regions, the facility strengthens Mazzotta Rentals’ ability to deliver responsive construction equipment rental services across state lines while maintaining its service-driven operating model.

With direct access to Routes 38 and 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike, the new branch enables rapid deployment of aerial lifts, telehandlers, earthmoving equipment, and jobsite support machinery throughout Central New Jersey and into Eastern Pennsylvania. Located just 30 miles from downtown Philadelphia, Lumberton provides a direct gateway into one of the Northeast’s largest commercial and industrial construction markets. The property’s layout and acreage were selected to support fleet growth, parts inventory, and in-house service operations — ensuring equipment moves efficiently from yard to jobsite.

Positioned approximately 115 miles from the company’s Brewster, NY branch, the location strengthens cross-branch coordination and operational flexibility. This expansion represents a contiguous extension of Mazzotta Rentals’ existing Northeast footprint. With established operations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York, the addition of Central New Jersey reinforces a connected regional service corridor rather than creating a standalone outpost. Several team members have successfully worked within this market previously and will reconnect with contractors who already value the company’s service-first approach.

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A Strong Independent Alternative in NJ and PA

For contractors seeking equipment rental in Central New Jersey and the Philadelphia construction market, the Lumberton branch introduces a strong independent provider known for consistently out-servicing larger national chains.

While national competitors often rely on layered management structures, Mazzotta Rentals assigns a single point of contact to each customer. The same team member who reviews job specifications and rental needs also coordinates off-rent scheduling, service calls, billing questions, and bidding assistance.

That continuity reduces delays, eliminates unnecessary handoffs, and creates accountability throughout the lifecycle of every rental.

“Our structure is simple,” said Robert Mazzotta, VP of Mazzotta Rentals. “One team member, one relationship, from start to finish. Contractors should not have to chase answers across departments.”

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Service, Fleet Investment, and a Hands-On Approach

As a growing Northeast equipment rental provider, Mazzotta Rentals continues to invest in one of the newest and most modern fleets in the region. A youthful fleet reduces downtime and increases reliability — critical in dense, fast-moving markets like Central New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia.

However, Management emphasizes that equipment alone is not the differentiator.

“Service is what separates us,” added Joseph Mazzotta, CEO of Mazzotta Rentals. “We take a personal, hands-on approach. Our team is accessible, responsive, and accountable. We will not be beaten on service.”

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Strengthening the Northeast Corridor

Construction activity across Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania remains strong, driven by infrastructure investment, logistics expansion, healthcare development, and municipal projects. The Lumberton facility enhances Mazzotta Rentals’ ability to respond quickly within this corridor while reinforcing its broader Northeast coverage strategy.

By expanding contiguously into Central New Jersey, the company strengthens operational depth without compromising its core identity — responsive service, modern equipment, and direct relationships.

The Lumberton branch is expected to be fully operational in Spring 2026.

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About Mazzotta Rentals, Inc.

Mazzotta Rentals is a leading construction equipment rental provider serving contractors and businesses across the Northeast. The company offers a broad range of aerial lift rentals, telehandler rentals, earthmoving equipment, and jobsite support machinery and is recognized for its customer-first approach, modern fleet, and dependable service.

For more information about the upcoming Lumberton, NJ location, visit: https://www.mazzottarentals.com/locations/new-jersey-rental-equipment

Media Contact:

Erik Allison

Marketing & Brand Manager

Mazzotta Rentals, Inc.

marketing@mazzottarentals.com

(860) 404-9319

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