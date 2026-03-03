NEWS RELEASE: Maryland Celebrates Weights and Measures Week: We Measure What Matters

March 3, 2026

Maryland Celebrates Weights and Measures Week: We Measure What Matters

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 2, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is excited to celebrate National Weights and Measures Week from March 1-7, 2026. This year’s theme, “We Measure What Matters,” emphasizes how important precision is in the everyday lives of Maryland families and the overall health of the state’s economy. Whether filling up a car for the daily drive or weighing out fruits and vegetables for dinner, Marylanders depend on accuracy in every purchase.

“Fairness in the marketplace doesn’t just happen; it takes dedicated oversight,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The theme ‘We Measure What Matters’ showcases a commitment to the precision that assures both consumers and businesses can operate confidently.”

The scope of this oversight is substantial. MDA staff inspects nearly 67,000 commercial devices across more than 6,500 businesses statewide. These inspectors are essential in checking the accuracy of everything from fuel pumps to grocery store scales. They also conduct thorough inspections of packaged goods to ensure that the weight on the label matches what’s inside.

A key focus of the program is thoroughly investigating consumer complaints. In FY 2025, inspectors addressed various concerns, including complaints about firewood, gasoline, propane, gallon jugs of milk, and packaged chicken. Of the 204 complaints investigated, 23% were validated, leading to appropriate enforcement actions to rectify any violations.

Weights and Measures Week aligns with National Weights and Measures Week, celebrating President John Adams’ signing of the first U.S. weights and measures law in 1799. This year’s theme, “Collaborating with Partners and Stakeholders for a Greater Measure of Equity,” emphasizes multiple collaborations in the field of weights and measures, including those between national organizations, national and international trade associations, and members of the National Council on Weights and Measures.

For further information about the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measures Section or to submit a complaint, please visit the department’s website. The Weights and Measures Section can also be reached at (410) 841-5790 or [email protected].

