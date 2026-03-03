Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom announce new inductees to the California Hall of Fame 

“The California Museum is honored to serve as home to the California Hall of Fame, where we celebrate the extraordinary contributions of Californians to our state and the world,” said Anne Marie Petrie, Chair of the California Museum Board of Trustees. “The 19th class embodies the spirit of creativity that continues to shape California’s legacy and inspire future generations.”

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame recognizes history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements across arts, business, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.