OBGYN Specialists of Columbus Educates Women on BHRT Basics: Insurance, Costs, and What to Expect with BioTE

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OBGYN Specialists of Columbus is helping women better understand Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy , including what BioTE pellet therapy involves, how much it may cost, and what insurance may or may not cover. With increasing interest in hormone optimization during perimenopause and menopause, the practice is committed to providing clear guidance and an evaluation-first approach that prioritizes safety, education, and individualized care.Many women exploring hormone therapy have similar questions. How does BHRT work? Is BioTE covered by insurance? What should I expect from pellet therapy? According to the clinical team at OBGYN Specialists of Columbus, the answers begin with a comprehensive assessment.An Evaluation-First Approach to Hormone TherapyEvery BHRT journey at OBGYN Specialists of Columbus begins with a detailed consultation. Providers review symptoms, medical history, medications and supplements, surgical history, family history, and personal goals. If hormone therapy appears appropriate, patients undergo a comprehensive lab panel to establish baseline hormone levels and evaluate key markers such as thyroid function, blood counts, and metabolic health.These results, combined with the patient’s symptom profile, guide the development of an individualized treatment plan. Depending on clinical needs, that plan may include estrogen and or testosterone, along with progesterone for patients with a uterus who are using systemic estrogen.Once the plan is finalized, delivery options are discussed. These may include BioTE bioidentical hormone pellets, transdermal formulations, or injections. For patients choosing BioTE, an in-office pellet insertion is scheduled with clear expectations regarding follow up and potential dose adjustments.What Happens During BioTE Pellet InsertionBioTE pellet therapy is a brief in-office procedure that typically takes only a few minutes. After confirming the appropriate dose and reviewing consent, the provider marks the insertion site, most commonly the upper outer buttock. The area is cleansed and numbed with local anesthetic. A small incision is made, and a rice-sized pellet is inserted into the fatty tissue beneath the skin. A steri-strip or small bandage is then applied.Patients are able to resume normal daily activities the same day, with temporary guidance to keep the area dry and avoid strenuous gluteal exercise for a short period. The pellets dissolve gradually over several months, releasing hormones steadily to promote consistent symptom control.What Patients Can Expect After TreatmentSome women report early improvements within days to weeks, while full benefits often build over one to three months as hormone levels stabilize. Frequently reported improvements include fewer hot flashes and night sweats, improved sleep, enhanced focus, steadier mood, and more comfortable intimacy.Follow up is an essential part of care. The team checks in after the first insertion, repeats targeted labs when indicated, and adjusts dosing based on both laboratory findings and how the patient feels. Repeat insertions are commonly scheduled every four to six months, although timing is individualized.Understanding Costs and Insurance CoverageBecause BHRT is tailored to each patient, costs can vary. Factors that influence total expense include consultation and follow up visit fees, laboratory testing, formulation and dose, pellet insertion procedure fees, and any additional medications such as oral progesterone.OBGYN Specialists of Columbus does not publish specific pricing online due to this individualized structure. Instead, patients receive a detailed estimate of their recommended plan before moving forward.When it comes to insurance, most commercial plans do not cover BioTE pellets. The pellet insertion procedure itself is self pay and is not processed through insurance. However, other components of care are typically processed through insurance when applicable. Office visits related to evaluation and monitoring may apply to benefits. Laboratory testing is generally billed to insurance when medically indicated, subject to deductibles and copays. Some oral or transdermal hormone prescriptions may also be covered, sometimes with generic options depending on the patient’s plan.The practice provides detailed documentation and receipts for patients who wish to seek reimbursement when applicable and encourages individuals to contact their insurance provider prior to their consultation for benefit clarification.Prescription and Safety ConsiderationsBioidentical hormones are prescription therapies and require clinical evaluation, laboratory review, and ongoing monitoring. Not every woman is a candidate for BHRT. Therapy may not be appropriate for individuals with a history of hormone-sensitive breast cancer, unexplained vaginal bleeding, active liver disease, uncontrolled cardiovascular conditions, clotting disorders where hormones are contraindicated, untreated severe sleep apnea, uncontrolled hypertension, poorly managed thyroid disease, or those who are pregnant or trying to conceive.The providers at OBGYN Specialists of Columbus emphasize safety and individualized monitoring. Patients are counseled on potential side effects, which may include temporary skin irritation at the insertion site, fluid retention, breast tenderness, acne, or changes in hair growth. The goal is always to use the lowest effective dose while reassessing risk and benefit regularly.Duration of therapy is personalized. Many women use BHRT for several years, while some continue longer with periodic review of bone health, cardiovascular risk factors, family history, and overall symptom burden. Annual reassessment ensures that each patient can make informed decisions about continuing or tapering therapy.Supporting Women Through Every StageWith a focus on education and transparency, OBGYN Specialists of Columbus aims to empower women navigating perimenopause and menopause. By addressing common questions about insurance, costs, safety, and expectations, the practice provides clarity in an area that can often feel overwhelming.Women interested in learning more about bioidentical hormone replacement therapy in Columbus are encouraged to schedule a consultation by calling 706 324 0471 or requesting an appointment online.OBGYN Specialists of Columbus remains committed to helping women feel informed, supported, and confident in their health decisions at every stage of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.