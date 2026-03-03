Prime Window Cleaning reports increased post-winter demand for glass restoration, as mineral residue and seasonal buildup leave windows cloudy across the city.

After winter, many clients assume cloudy glass needs replacement, but our evaluations often find mineral buildup that can be addressed with targeted restoration and routine maintenance planning now.” — Owner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Window Cleaning , a New York City–area window-cleaning and exterior-maintenance company founded in 2002, says it is seeing a seasonal spike in customer requests for glass restoration as NYC properties transition out of winter. The company attributes the increase to a familiar pattern: glass that still looks hazy or “cloudy” after routine washing, often tied to mineral residue, hard-water spotting, and winter buildup that becomes more visible in brighter spring light.Property owners and managers seeking an evaluation for cloudy or stained glass can request a quote and schedule availability through Prime Window Cleaning at https://primewindowcleaning.com/ or by phone at (800) 496-0744.Why does ‘post-winter haze’ show up now? In dense urban environments, winter can leave a mix of grime on building exteriors—everything from airborne particulates to residue that settles along frames, sills, balcony glass, and lower-level windows near sidewalks and streets. As temperatures rise and daylight lengthens, haze and spotting can become more obvious, especially on modern, floor-to-ceiling glass, where reflections and direct sunlight exaggerate imperfections.Hard water residue is a common culprit—and it’s well documented. The U.S. Geological Survey defines hard water primarily by dissolved calcium and magnesium, and notes that mineral residue can leave visible spots or film when water evaporates. In practice, that can mean sprinkler overspray, hoses, rooftop runoff, or repeated rinse cycles that dry on glass and leave deposits behind. Prime Window Cleaning says many “it won’t come clean” complaints are resolved by determining whether the issue is removable residue, early-stage staining, or more permanent surface damage.Restoration vs. replacement starts with a simple evaluation. Prime Window Cleaning’s restoration requests often come from building owners and residents who want clarity restored without defaulting to full replacement. The company recommends that properties evaluate cloudiness using a stepwise approach:- Confirm location of the problem: Is the haze on the outside surface, the inside surface, or between insulated/thermal panes?- Test whether it behaves like residue: Mineral deposits may respond differently than general grime, and persistent staining can require targeted restoration methods rather than standard soap-and-squeegee work.- Set realistic expectations: If the cloudiness is between thermal panes, it is often linked to seal failure and may not be correctable through exterior restoration.Winter chemistry can contribute to exterior residue near streets and sidewalks. Preservation and building-maintenance organizations have long warned that de-icing products and salts can contribute to surface residue and deterioration on exterior materials near ground level. Prime Window Cleaning notes that lower façades, storefront glass, and first- and second-floor windows often show heavier buildup after winter than higher elevations.A growing focus on preventative maintenance is changing how properties plan window care. Industry research continues to frame cleaning and maintenance as a larger operational category—one that includes window cleaning as a recognized segment. A 2026 Research and Markets summary published via GlobeNewswire projects the global commercial cleaning services market expanding from USD 225.24 billion in 2025 to USD 336.32 billion by 2031 (6.91% CAGR), with demand shaped by workplace hygiene priorities and operational outsourcing. Prime Window Cleaning says the post-winter restoration surge reflects a similar theme at the building level: consistent schedules and early intervention help prevent minor residue from becoming long-term staining.What Prime Window Cleaning recommends for NYC properties this spring. Based on seasonal service patterns across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and nearby areas, the company suggests properties focus on three practical actions:- Schedule a clarity check before peak spring demand: Identify glass that “doesn’t clean up” early, so restoration can be planned rather than rushed.- Pair cleaning with the right add-ons: Screens, frames, sills, and balcony glass can carry residue that quickly re-contaminates freshly cleaned windows.- Bundle exterior maintenance strategically: Coordinating window cleaning with gutter cleaning, pressure washing, or access work can reduce repeat setup and building disruption.Prime Window Cleaning provides residential and commercial window cleaning, glass restoration, gutter cleaning and protection, pressure washing, bird deterrents, light fixture cleaning, ventilation cleaning, and bucket truck services. The company says restoration inquiries are especially common for properties with repeated sprinkler overspray, rooftop runoff patterns, or glass exposed to high wind and street-level accumulation.About Prime Window CleaningPrime Window Cleaning is a New York City–area exterior maintenance company located at 155 34th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, serving residential and commercial clients since 2002. Services include window cleaning, glass cleaning and restoration, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and protection, light fixture cleaning, bird deterrents, ventilation cleaning, repairs, and bucket truck access work.

