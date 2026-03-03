Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes Expands Footprint with New Office in Plymouth, Massachusetts

Firm strengthens access to compassionate, comprehensive estate planning and elder law services across the South Shore.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office, located at 20 North Park Avenue, Suite #5, Plymouth, MA 02360. With this expansion, the firm is committed to making high-quality estate planning and elder law services more accessible to families throughout Massachusetts.Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes has built a strong reputation for helping clients safeguard their legacies. The new Plymouth location allows the firm to better serve South Shore residents seeking guidance on wills, trusts, long-term care planning, MassHealth, special needs planning, probate and trust administration, and other essential legal services.“At Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes, we know that planning for the future can feel overwhelming,” said Dan Surprenant , Managing Partner of Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes. “Our goal has always been to provide compassionate, experienced counsel that empowers individuals and families to make informed decisions with confidence. Expanding in Plymouth allows us to meet clients where they are and offer the peace of mind that comes with having a personalized, proactive plan in place.”The new office will offer the same high standard of service clients have come to expect from Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes, with attorneys and staff dedicated to making the planning process approachable, understandable, and empowering.To learn more about Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes and our services, please visit our website at: https://myfamilyestateplanning.com/ About Surprenant, Beneski & NunesSurprenant, Beneski & Nunes, P.C. is a premier estate planning and elder law firm serving clients across Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. With a compassionate, forward-thinking approach, the firm helps individuals and families plan for the future, protect their assets, and support loved ones at every stage of life.Plymouth Office20 North Park Avenue, Suite #5Plymouth, MA 02360

