Saskatchewan to Support Exploration of New Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence in India

The Proposed Centre will Highlight the Province's Expertise in Global Pulse Production

As part of the ongoing mission to India, Premier Scott Moe along with officials from Canada, India, and the University of Saskatchewan have agreed to explore the creation of the Canada-India Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Kundli, India.

"Our province is essential for global food security," Moe said. "This announcement represents an opportunity to bring Saskatchewan's expertise and ingenuity in pulse production to the people of India. By working together, we will accelerate innovation, expand processing capabilities, and help meet growing demand for affordable, high quality, sustainably grown foods."

Pulses, which include lentils, chickpeas, peas, and beans, are central to both Saskatchewan and India's agri-food sectors. They are also incredibly healthy and are high in protein. Over 80 per cent of all pulses exported from Canada to India are grown in Saskatchewan, providing food for hundreds of millions of people every day.

The governments of Canada and India have named the University of Saskatchewan and NIFTEM in Kundli the co-chairs that will lead the creation of the centre.

"The University of Saskatchewan has a strong history of developing agricultural innovations that have real world impact," University of Saskatchewan Research Vice President Baljit Singh said. "With groundbreaking discoveries in crop development, phenotyping, disease resistance, and excellence in food processing, USask researchers have greatly shaped modern farming advancements that have benefited both consumers and producers. We are committed to addressing the global demand for plant-based proteins and applying our world-class researchers, labs and infrastructure to address these needs. We look forward to working alongside our partners in India and the Government of Saskatchewan to create sustainable solutions through the new India-Canada Joint Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence."

The proposed centre will be a hub for food innovation in India with a focus on advancing pulse protein processing and fortified foods development. The centre will also help strengthen the longstanding relationship between partners.

"The Centre of Excellence underscores the long-term partnership between Saskatchewan and India in pulses," Sask Pulse Growers Chair Stuart Lawrence said. "This collaboration between academia and government can help ensure more pulses are included in large-scale food applications and enhance the role pulses play in delivering nutritional security for the benefit of Indian consumers and Saskatchewan farmers."

Through innovation and expanding value added opportunities, the centre will support economic growth in both countries. It will also contribute to global efforts to improve nutrition, reduce environmental impacts, and advance sustainable agriculture.

Saskatchewan and India have a strong trade relationship with over $18 billion in exports since 2007. The province is proud to be the consistent ally and reliable supplier India needs to ensure food and energy security.

Saskatchewan has had a trade and investment office in New Delhi since 2021. The province has built a network of nine international trade and investment offices to prioritize strengthening existing trade relationships while exploring new markets.

The current mission to India will run from February 28 to March 6, 2026.

