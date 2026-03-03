Tucson’s Culinary Heritage: Tucson GastroPark Announces Grand Opening Activation with Agave Heritage Festival

The Sunshine Mile’s historic casitas transform into a lively open-air food park, kicking off with an exclusive three-day celebration.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over for food lovers in the Old Pueblo. Tucson GastroPark, the highly anticipated open-air culinary destination, is proud to announce its official commencement at 1601 E. Broadway. In a major milestone for the city’s “Sunshine Mile,” this vibrant new hub—supported by the visionary efforts of Circle Stone Capital and Rio Nuevo—will serve as the ultimate welcome center for Tucson’s world-renowned food scene.

To celebrate this new chapter, Tucson GastroPark will serve as a premier host for the 18th Annual Agave Heritage Festival. The festivities begin on April 9th, followed by two high-energy days of curated tastings on April 10th and 11th.

A New Landmark for a UNESCO City of Gastronomy

Located in the heart of the historic Bungalow Block, Tucson GastroPark breathes new life into century-old architecture, turning a row of preserved casitas into a "foodie playground." This isn't just a place to eat; it’s a lively, communal atmosphere designed to celebrate the bold flavors of the Sonoran Desert.

"Tucson GastroPark is more than a food hall—it’s a celebration of who we are," says Peter Anadranistakis of Circle Stone Capital. "With the support of Rio Nuevo, we’ve created a space where local chefs, legendary brands, and the community can collide in a high-energy, outdoor environment."

Agave Heritage Festival

The park’s activation joins a city-wide movement rooted in sustainability, culture, and connection. As Tucson celebrates its designation as the "City of Century Plants," Tucson Gastro Park will be a focal point for the festival’s most exciting offerings:

April 9th – The Commencement: The park opens its gates to celebrate the festival’s launch. Nearby, traditional agave planting at Mission Garden kicks off the day, followed by the Howard Scott Gentry Lecture honoring binational leaders in sustainability.

April 10th & 11th – Tasting Paradise: The park transforms into a tasting hub. Guests will experience curated tastings from world-class brands, including artisanal spirits like La Gritona, Tequila Ocho, Mezcal Vago, and NETA Mezcal.

Lively Atmosphere: Beyond the pours, expect a "lively, high-energy" vibe with music, artisanal food pairings, and educational storytelling that explores the deep cultural connection between the desert and the agave plant.

The festival also features the Agave Renaissance Summit (April 11th), focusing on environmental biodiversity and economic resilience, ensuring that every sip at the GastroPark supports a more resilient future for the Sonoran borderlands.

About Tucson GastroPark

Tucson GastroPark is an innovative open-air food park located at 1601 E. Broadway Blvd. Centered around seven historic bungalows, the park features a rotating selection of chef-driven concepts, local staples, and community events. Developed by Circle Stone Capital in partnership with Rio Nuevo, it honors Tucson’s status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy by providing a permanent home for food innovation and cultural heritage.

