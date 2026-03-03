Westbrass Completes Acquisition of GS North America, Expanding Portfolio with Premier Italian Plumbing Brand

Westbrass Logo GS North America Logo Max Homami, CEO of Westbrass

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westbrass, a leading manufacturer and distributor of plumbing fixtures and accessories, today announced the completed acquisition of GS North America, the exclusive North American distributor of GS's renowned Italian plumbing fixtures. The acquisition includes all assets, brand rights, and intellectual property associated with the GS name.

The GS brand, long recognized for its premium Italian craftsmanship and design forward aesthetic, will retain its identity under Westbrass ownership. The acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Westbrass into the luxury plumbing segment while preserving the heritage and quality standards that have defined GS for decades.

The transaction represents more than a business deal. It reflects a three decade friendship between GS owner Raymond Padowitz and Westbrass owner Max Homami. With Padowitz's decision to retire, the two longtime friends worked together to ensure the brand's future would be entrusted to someone who understood its value and legacy.

"After building GS North America and representing this extraordinary Italian brand for so many years, I wanted to be certain it would be in the right hands," said Raymond Padowitz, former owner of GS North America. "Max and I have known each other for over 30 years. I've watched him build Westbrass with integrity, quality, and a genuine respect for the craft. There's no one I trust more to carry this brand forward. I'm retiring knowing GS will not only survive but thrive."

For Westbrass, the acquisition represents an opportunity to expand its offerings while honoring a brand with deep roots in Italian design excellence.

"Raymond built something special with GS, a brand synonymous with Italian craftsmanship and timeless design," said Max Homami, owner of Westbrass. "When he told me he was ready to retire, I knew immediately that we had to find a way to keep this brand alive and growing. This isn't just an acquisition. It's a promise to a friend that we'll protect what he built. Our customers and partners can expect the same quality and attention to detail that GS has always delivered."

The GS product line will continue to be available through existing distribution channels, with Westbrass providing expanded operational support and resources to grow the brand's presence in the North American market.

About Westbrass

Westbrass is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality plumbing fixtures and accessories, serving retailers, distributors, and contractors across North America. Known for its extensive product range and commitment to quality, Westbrass has built a reputation for reliability and excellence in the plumbing industry. For more information, visit https://westbrass.com.

About GS

GS is an Italian plumbing brand celebrated for its premium fixtures that blend European craftsmanship with sophisticated design. With a legacy of quality and innovation, GS products are specified by designers and architects seeking distinctive, high end solutions for residential and commercial projects. For more information, visit https://gsfaucets.com.

