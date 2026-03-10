Dome Fest West 2026 Announces Major Sponsors Including Fiske Planetarium, Digitalis, SSIA & Six Industry Leaders

We thank our very generous sponsors of Dome Fest West 2026! Dome Fest West 2026 Returns to the Fiske in Boulder Colorado on April 23-26, 2026. Qualia is one of Dome Fest West's Official Selections for 2026

Early sponsors unite to support North America's premier fulldome festival, April 23-26 at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado

The generous support of our sponsor partners allows us to expand programming and strengthen connections within the fulldome community.” — Ryan Moore, Executive Director

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West 2026 is proud to announce a prestigious group of sponsors whose support will elevate the fourth annual fulldome film festival to new heights. Taking place April 23-26, 2026, at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, the festival welcomes industry leaders across multiple partnership tiers, demonstrating broad-based support for advancing the art and science of immersive dome experiences.

Premiere Level Sponsor: Fiske Planetarium

As both venue and premiere sponsor, Fiske Planetarium demonstrates its deep commitment to the fulldome community by hosting and supporting Dome Fest West 2026. Located on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Fiske Planetarium has been a cornerstone of astronomical education and fulldome exhibition for decades, inspiring countless visitors with immersive programs that span astronomy, natural history, and cultural exploration.

Fiske's state-of-the-art dome theater, cutting-edge projection technology, and dedication to both educational programming and artistic innovation make it the ideal home for this year's festival. The planetarium's support extends beyond providing the physical venue—their expertise and resources help ensure the highest quality presentation for all festival programming.

Gold Level Sponsors: Digitalis & SSIA SkySkan

Digitalis has established itself as a leading provider of affordable, high-quality planetarium systems and fulldome content. Their commitment to democratizing access to dome technology has enabled schools, museums, and institutions worldwide to create immersive educational experiences. Digitalis's support for Dome Fest West reflects their dedication to fostering the creative community that produces compelling fulldome content.

SSIA SkySkan is a longtime leader in fulldome theater systems and production technology, supporting planetariums and dome venues with cutting-edge tools for immersive presentation. Their Gold Level sponsorship helps ensure Dome Fest West 2026 delivers the highest-quality exhibition environment for filmmakers, programmers, and audiences alike.

Silver Level Sponsors: Building a Stronger Ecosystem

Five Silver Level sponsors contribute their expertise and resources to strengthen the festival:

Elumenati specializes in portable dome systems and immersive projection solutions, making fulldome experiences accessible in diverse settings beyond traditional planetariums. Their innovative approaches to dome exhibition align perfectly with the festival's mission to celebrate all forms of fulldome storytelling.

The Fulldome Database serves as the industry's essential resource for discovering and accessing fulldome content. Their comprehensive catalog and distribution platform connects content creators with planetariums worldwide, playing a vital role in the fulldome ecosystem.

Laser Fantasy brings cutting-edge laser projection technology to the fulldome space, pushing the boundaries of visual quality and creative possibility. Their technological innovations enable the stunning imagery that makes fulldome experiences unforgettable.

New Audio Technology provides advanced audio solutions specifically designed for dome environments. Their expertise in spatial audio and immersive sound design enhances the multisensory experience that defines exceptional fulldome programming.

Shasta Visions contributes dome manufacturing expertise and custom projection solutions that enable planetariums and immersive venues to deliver world-class fulldome experiences. Their commitment to quality and innovation supports the entire fulldome industry.

Friend of the Festival: Double Dome Films

Double Dome Films joins as a Friend of the Festival, bringing their passion for fulldome content creation and distribution. Their support demonstrates the community spirit that makes Dome Fest West a collaborative celebration of the medium.

Strengthening the Fulldome Community

The generous support of these sponsor partners allows Dome Fest West to expand programming, enhance the festival experience, and strengthen connections within the fulldome community. Their support directly benefits the filmmakers, planetarium professionals, and audiences who make this festival possible.

Sponsor support enables Dome Fest West to offer comprehensive programming including 38 films across nine thematic blocks, professional networking opportunities, behind-the-scenes filmmaker Q&A sessions, and industry-leading presentation technology. The festival continues to serve as North America's premier gathering for fulldome professionals, fostering collaboration, innovation, and artistic excellence.

About Dome Fest West 2026

Dome Fest West is North America's only festival dedicated to fulldome cinema, showcasing 38 carefully curated films from international filmmakers across nine thematic programming blocks. The 2026 festival takes place April 23-26 at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, featuring everything from cutting-edge astronomical visualizations to experimental artistic works. The festival emphasizes community connection through post-screening Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, and collaborative experiences that advance the fulldome medium.

For more information, visit domefestwest.com or email info@domefestwest.com.

