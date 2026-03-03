Over $1.8 Million Raised to Advance Maternal and Neonatal Care in Surrey, Soon to Be B.C.’s Largest City

From left to right (Harp Dhillon, Ashish Arora, Kirk Fisher, Richard Fung, Nicole Robson, Barinder Bhullar, Sheena Sidhu, Jacy J. Wingson KC, Sumeet Sangha, David McFarlane, Rita Chohan, Dr. Randeep Gill, Kiran Sangha, Larry Thomas, Jennifer Hochstein, Pa

Nearly 500 philanthropic leaders unite to strengthen wraparound care for 6,000+ babies born annually at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrey Hospitals Foundation, the official public health care foundation for Surrey and designated philanthropic partner of Fraser Health for the city’s major health campuses, brought together nearly 500 business leaders, philanthropists, physicians, and civic leaders on Saturday, February 28 for its 9th Annual Celebration of Care Gala. The evening united the community in support of the women, children, and youth pillar raising more than $1,813,325 to advance care for every unique and fragile beginning and strengthen services for families across the South Fraser region, when they need it most.Funds raised will expand and strengthen maternal and neonatal care in one of the fastest growing cities in the province, soon to be the largest in British Columbia.Presented by Berezan Group and EllisDon, this year’s gala, themed Journey, honoured the path families take from pregnancy and delivery to, for some, highly specialized neonatal care. The theme reflected Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s Women, Children and Youth Pillar of Care, focused on supporting expanding capacity and strengthening wraparound services at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, caring for families across the South Fraser region and beyond.As Surrey rapidly approaches becoming British Columbia’s largest city, demand for maternal and newborn care continues to rise. Surrey Memorial Hospital delivers more than 6,000 babies each year, the highest volume of any general hospital in the Lower Mainland and serves as a provincial referral centre for complex and high-risk pregnancies. Philanthropic investment ensures clinical teams have the space, equipment, and innovation required to meet growing demand and provide exceptional care to families throughout the region.“The generosity in that room was extraordinary.” Said Dr. Kirsten Niles, Regional Division of Head of Obstetrics at Fraser Health. “With patient volumes and complexity continuing to increase, these contributions will empower our teams to respond to the rising needs by expanding capacity, embracing innovation, and delivering safe, compassionate and leading-edge care to families throughout the South Fraser.”Throughout the evening, guests heard powerful stories from families whose journeys through high-risk pregnancy and neonatal care underscored the importance of investing in advanced services close to home. Inspired by these experiences, donors contributed approximately $1 million through the Fund-a-Need, demonstrating strong confidence in the clinical teams who care for mothers, newborns and children across the region.“Our journey has been filled with uncertainty, but also with extraordinary care,” said Aman and Kamal Gill. “What we experienced at Surrey Memorial Hospital changed our family forever. To see our story inspire action in that room was deeply moving, not just for us, but for every family who will walk through those doors in the future.”“The $1.8 million raised at this year’s Gala demonstrates the strength and leadership driving health care in Surrey,” said Nicole Robson, President and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “As the official designated foundation for Surrey’s major health campuses, we support programs that see some of the highest patient volumes in the province. This generosity strengthens our capacity to deliver exceptional care today while preparing for the continued growth of our city. We are deeply grateful to the donors and partners who continue to stand firmly behind their health care system.”The evening was co-hosted by Global BC’s Mark Madryga and Dr. Kirsten Niles and reflected a city investing in the health and future of its youngest residents.2026 Gala Committee• Jennifer Hochstein – Wellington-Altus, Chair• Rita Chohan – Elegant Home Design• Tamara Huculak – Richards Buell Sutton LLP• Shannon Mann – Macdonald Realty Ltd.• Sheena Sidhu – Yard at a Time Concrete Ltd.• Kiran Sangha – Crystal Consulting GroupTo learn more about the 2026 Celebration of Care Gala, visit SurreyHospitalsFoundation.com/celebration-of-care-gala-2026/-30-About Surrey Hospitals FoundationSince 1992, we’ve worked to ensure that every investment leads to better care, better access and better outcomes across the South Fraser region.As the recognized health care foundation for the City of Surrey, Surrey Hospitals Foundation unites donors, health partners and community to drive innovation and improve care across all major health facilities including Surrey Memorial Hospital, the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, and the new Surrey hospital now under construction among other specialized sites.

