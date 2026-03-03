Job Announcement: Legal Assistant I - Burleigh County State's Attorney's Office

Job Title: Legal Assistant I Location: Bismarck, ND Terms: Full-Time / Non-Exempt / Full Benefits Salary: $21.62 to $23.52 per hour, Grade 4 Application Deadline: March 16, 2026 About the Role: Under supervision of the State’s Attorney, Administrative Supervisor or Legal Assistant II is responsible for clerical, technical and paraprofessional activities in support of agency legal staff. Candidate Requirements: Two years’ experience performing legal office support; Associate degree with emphasis in the legal field preferred or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Must be proficient with word processing software such as Word and possess excellent typing skills. Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology, legal forms, and legal files necessary. Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, or the general public. Ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under the limited supervision of the State’s Attorney. Applicant will be subject to a post offer civil and criminal background check. The County will pay the costs associated with the exams. Primary Job Duties: Collect necessary documents and other reports.

Consult with clerk of the court in case scheduling.

Notify witnesses of trial dates and other appearances.

Prepare case files and subpoenas.

Help maintain court calendar.

Provide assistance in preparation of all legal documents including pleadings, motions, summons, informations, etc.

Ensure that documents are filed in the appropriate court and served on all parties prior to set deadlines.

Prepare exhibits for courtroom presentation.

Consult with sheriff and police departments in court scheduling for officers.

Schedules appointments for Attorneys with public and other professionals.

Provide clerical assistance to include typing, filing, sorting and distributing mail and other duties.

Evaluate information related to legal matters in public or personal records.

Provide assistance with documentation of dispositions, filings of fact, and conclusions of law, certificates of record, appendices, and other areas of law.

Act as backup of Legal Secretary when required.

Other duties as required and assigned. Accountabilities: Ensure all files, schedules, documentation, and necessary reports are in order to assist legal staff. Create a positive and productive work atmosphere by communicating, maintaining a professional manner and a team-like environment with all other departments, employees, and members of the public. Ability to apply appropriate guidelines, either specific or general, to appropriate duty. How to Apply: Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Unofficial transcripts (if any) A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office. Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

