Attorney General Bonta Co-Leads Bipartisan Coalition in Demanding GoFundMe Prove Removal of All Plagiarized Web Pages Using Charities’ Information

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with 21 attorneys general and charitable regulators, sent a letter to GoFundMe following reports that the platform plagiarized donation web pages for charities nationwide without their prior knowledge or consent. In the letter, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition share their grave concerns about GoFundMe’s misconduct and call for immediate remedial measures, including providing proof that GoFundMe has removed all unauthorized donation web pages, in the next 14 days.

“It is deeply concerning that GoFundMe plagiarized donation web pages, without knowledge or authorization of the charities involved,” said Attorney General Bonta. “This conduct harms charities, erodes public trust, and sets a dangerous precedent that ultimately harms the people and causes that charities support. Today, we demand accountability for GoFundMe’s wrongdoing. GoFundMe must fix the damage it has caused and prove it has removed all of its plagiarized web pages.”

GoFundMe is an internet platform for people to fundraise and solicit donations, including for charities. GoFundMe is a for-profit Delaware corporation headquartered in California and is registered with California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers as a charitable fundraising platform.

Without the prior consent or knowledge of charities, GoFundMe plagiarized donation web pages for over 1.4 million charities. The donation pages contained inaccurate information about charities, and GoFundMe’s solicitations contained deceptive and misleading acts.

In the letter, the coalition raises potential violations by GoFundMe under numerous state charitable solicitation and consumer protection laws and demands that GoFundMe take the following actions immediately:

Provide proof that GoFundMe has removed all unauthorized donation web pages. Disclose all information that affects a person’s decision to donate, such as who donations were made to in lieu of the charities that GoFundMe plagiarized. Explain how GoFundMe ensured its donation web pages did not display in internet search results above charities' official websites or fundraising campaigns.

In California, the Attorney General has the primary responsibility for supervising charities, professional fundraisers and charitable fundraising platforms who solicit on their behalf. Under Government Code section 12580 et seq., the Attorney General may investigate and bring legal actions against charities, fundraisers, and platforms that misuse charitable assets or engage in fraudulent or misleading fundraising practices.

In sending this letter, Attorney General Bonta co-leads the attorneys general and charitable regulators of Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.