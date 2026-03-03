Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Joel Anderson as Next Director of SCDC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Joel Anderson as the next Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections: 

"With more than 20 years at the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Joel Anderson understands this agency from the inside out and the responsibility that comes with this role," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Since stepping in as interim director, he has provided steady leadership with a clear focus on public safety, and I am confident he is the right person to continue leading SCDC forward."

