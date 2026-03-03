215+ Acres at Florida’s Northern Gateway Hits the Market Near Hamilton Downs Poker/Card Room Along Booming I-75 Corridor

Aerial view of the approximately 215+ acre offering along County Road 143 in Jennings, Florida, strategically positioned near Exit 467 on I-75. Property lines shown are approximate.

215+ acres at Florida’s first I-75 exit near Hamilton Downs Poker/Card Room. Flexible ±40.55-acre tracts available with prime interstate access.

Smart capital moves early. Florida’s northern gateway is where the next wave of growth enters.” — Christie Di Lemme

JENNINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 215 acres of strategically positioned North Florida land have officially entered the market at Exit 467 on Interstate 75 — the very first Florida exit southbound from Georgia.Located just minutes from the Hamilton Downs Poker/Card Room, this significant land offering sits at the convergence of infrastructure, cross-border entertainment traffic, and expanding industrial growth along one of the Southeast’s most important transportation corridors.Years ago, entrepreneur John Di Lemme stated on CNBC’s Power Lunch, “God ain’t making no more land.” That statement has proven increasingly relevant as investors shift attention away from saturated coastal markets and toward strategic corridor acquisitions where transportation access, commercial traffic, and long-term regional expansion intersect. Interstate corridors have historically driven population growth, service demand, and development patterns, and Exit 467 represents a uniquely positioned gateway into the State of Florida.Located in Jennings, Florida, this offering consists of approximately 215+ acres of unimproved land with paved frontage along County Road 143 and immediate access to Interstate 75. The property is comprised of multiple tracts of approximately 40.55 acres each, providing flexibility in acquisition structure.Individual ±40.55-acre tracts may be purchased separately, allowing investors to secure a position in the corridor without acquiring the full 215+ acre assemblage. At the same time, the scale of the overall acreage presents a compelling opportunity for larger assemblage strategies or phased development planning.Exit 467 carries strategic importance because it represents Florida’s northernmost interstate entry point for southbound traffic traveling from Georgia and beyond. Interstate 75 serves as a primary north-south artery connecting the Midwest and Southeastern United States to Florida’s population centers and tourism markets. Daily vehicle counts include commercial trucking, industrial transport, regional commuters, and seasonal tourism traffic, all contributing to sustained corridor visibility and accessibility.Approximately three-quarters of a mile from the property sits Hamilton Downs Poker/Card Room, a State of Florida licensed cardroom facility positioned along County Road 143. Because the neighboring state of Georgia strictly prohibits casino gambling and cardrooms, Hamilton Downs serves as the first legal gaming destination for millions of Georgia residents and out-of-state travelers entering Florida along I-75.Its proximity to the state line creates a powerful cross-border draw, capturing entertainment-driven traffic immediately upon entry into the state. This geographic positioning generates consistent visitation patterns and supports surrounding commercial activity.Destination-oriented interstate exits frequently become nodes for complementary uses such as hospitality, travel services, fuel stations, food and beverage operations, logistics facilities, and future mixed-use commercial development. Properties located within close proximity to these traffic generators often benefit from long-term appreciation driven by sustained vehicle flow and service demand.Beyond gaming-related traffic, the broader I-75 corridor through Hamilton County continues to attract interest tied to industrial and logistics expansion. As Florida’s population growth persists and supply chain networks evolve, developers increasingly seek large-scale parcels offering direct interstate access, paved frontage, and regional connectivity. Industrial users and distribution operators prioritize highway visibility and transportation efficiency, both of which are inherent advantages of properties positioned at major interstate exits. Land of this scale , located at a primary interstate gateway, remains finite. The combination of size, accessibility, and cross-border traffic influence makes this offering a strategic land position within a corridor experiencing measurable growth momentum.Whether evaluated as a long-term hold in an appreciating transportation corridor, an agricultural investment with future upside, or a potential development site positioned to benefit from entertainment and logistics-driven expansion, the 215+ acre offering provides versatility rarely available at Florida’s northern entry point.Traffic volumes along I-75 continue to increase as migration patterns favor Florida. Infrastructure investments throughout North Florida continue to enhance regional connectivity. Growth trends consistently follow transportation corridors, and properties positioned at first-entry exits often command sustained investor attention.For pricing information, surveys, legal descriptions of the available tracts, and the phase 1 environmental study, contact Christie Di Lemme of Florida Homes Realty & Mortgage directly at (561) 644-0578.

215+ Acres at Florida’s First I-75 Exit | Jennings FL Land Opportunity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.