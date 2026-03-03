The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features New York Divorce Professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Collaborative Divorce attorneys Ellen Jancko-Baken and Melissa Goodstein were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the Divorce With Respect Week initiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.During the podcast, Ellen Jancko-Baken emphasized the combative nature of a litigated divorce process. “In short, a litigated divorce is just spending a lot of time and a lot of money handing over the control over your family's life to the court system. Families don't get the attention that they need and it's damaging to the family because to go into battle and think you're going to win, you have to try to make the other person look bad; And how does that affect family? The answer is not well.”Melissa Goodstein added that “In a Collaborative Divorce, there is more opportunity to create outcomes that will be workable for both parties without trying to destroy the other side. The family can have a divorce agreement that is their own agreement, rather than losing that control to a court and ending up with a decision that no one is happy about.”Goodstein and Jancko-Bakken are members of the New York Association of Collaborative Professionals, one of the largest Collaborative Divorce groups in the country. NYACP is participating in the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect Week, as part of an effort to educate more people about the benefits of staying out of court during the divorce process.During Divorce With Respect Week participating divorce professionals in New York are offering free divorce consultations from March 1 to 8, 2026. This is an opportunity for anyone wanting to learn more about the divorce process to talk with New York area divorce attorneys, divorce financial professionals, divorce coaches, and financial professionals for free throughout the week. To schedule a consultation go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating divorce professional.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast with Ellen Jancko-Baken and Melissa Goodstein, visit our Podbean channel or watch it on YouTube

