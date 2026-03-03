TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 5 New Measles Cases, Bringing Outbreak total to 990, Additional Public Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Mar. 3, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting five new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 990.

There are currently 52 people in quarantine and four in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 27.

DPH has identified a new public location where exposures to infectious measles have occurred. DPH has defined the time of potential exposure at the following location:

Westgate Baptist Church at 1990 Old Reidville Road, Spartanburg, S.C. on Sunday, Feb. 22 from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The risk of exposure in public exposure locations is limited to the specific dates and times announced. Once that time frame has passed, the location is not an ongoing risk for measles exposure. Exposures occurred only when an infectious person was present during the defined time. These locations are not a source of ongoing exposure, and businesses and locations identified are not responsible for a person with measles having been present.

People who were exposed at Westgate Baptist Church, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through March 15.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 990 cases:

Under 5: 260

5-17: 637

18+: 85

Unknown: 8

Vaccination status:

923 unvaccinated, 19 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 22 unknown.

