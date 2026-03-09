Invision Achieves WBENC Certification, Advancing as a Women-Owned and 100% Employee-Owned Experiential Marketing Agency

Recognition Reinforces Invision’s Commitment to Innovation, Inclusive leadership, and a People-First Culture in the Experiential Marketing Industry.

This milestone means a lot to us. Being both women-owned and employee-owned shapes how we lead; we’re invested, accountable, and built for the long game.” — Angie Smith, CEO, Invision

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invision Communications (Invision), a leading experiential marketing agency, announced today that it has been officially certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women.WBENC Certification is widely regarded as the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States. The rigorous certification process validates that a business is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women.For Invision, this milestone formally recognizes the leadership of CEO Angie Smith and underscores the company’s longstanding commitment to inclusive leadership, innovation, and excellence in experience-driven brand engagement.Invision’s WBENC Certification builds on another pivotal milestone in the company’s evolution. In 2022, Invision became a 100% employee-owned company through the establishment of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Together, women ownership and employee ownership reflect the agency’s commitment to shared leadership, long-term sustainability, and a people-first culture that directly benefits its clients and partners.“This milestone means a lot to us,” said Angie Smith, CEO of Invision Communications. “It reflects the intention behind how we’ve built this company. Being both women-owned and employee-owned shapes how we lead; we’re invested, accountable, and built for the long game. We’re proud to partner with organizations that value bold thinking, diverse leadership, and teams that truly own the outcome.”As global brands continue to prioritize supplier diversity within their procurement strategies, WBENC Certification enables Invision to expand its partnerships with corporations and government entities seeking certified women-owned business partners. The certification also provides access to WBENC’s national network of corporate members and fellow WBEs, fostering new collaboration, growth, and innovation opportunities.For over two decades, Invision has partnered with leading brands such as Dell Technologies, Siemens, Atlassian, Snowflake and Genentech to design and deliver immersive, strategic brand experiences and campaigns that drive business impact—spanning executive engagements, flagship events, conferences and sales meetings, and digital-hybrid activations.Today, as both a WBENC-certified women-owned business and a 100% employee-owned company, Invision brings a uniquely aligned ownership model to the experiential marketing landscape. With nearly 200 full-time employees, the agency combines deep expertise and scale with a boutique-level, white-glove approach—offering clients consistent senior-level engagement, agility, and accountability that is increasingly rare in a market shaped by mergers and investor-driven consolidation.WBENC Certification is accepted by thousands of corporations, in addition to many states, cities, and other entities. By earning this certification, Invision joins an elite community of women-owned businesses recognized for excellence, integrity, and impact.To learn more about Invision Communications and its experiential marketing services, visit www.iv.com . To learn more about WBENC, visit www.wbenc.org About Invision CommunicationsInvision is an award-winning experiential marketing agency that designs and delivers strategic brand engagements that drive connection, engagement, and measurable results—and helps brands own every moment with their audiences. As a women-owned and employee-owned company, we’re grounded in inclusive leadership and a people-first culture that shapes how we partner with our clients. From executive engagements and flagship campaigns, to scalable brand activations and digital programs, we partner with leading brands to bring their stories to life with clarity, creativity, and impact. With offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, and Chicago, our client partners include some of the world’s most recognized companies, such as Dell, Genentech, Atlassian, Square Enix, Superhuman, Snowflake, and Siemens.For more information, visit www.iv.com About WBENCFounded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States and a leading advocate for women entrepreneurs. WBENC works with more than 550 Corporate Members and 14 Regional Partner Organizations to advance the growth of women-owned businesses through certification, opportunities, resources, and engagement.Learn more at www.wbenc.org

