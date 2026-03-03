Tickets to ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to go on sale starting 6 March

MACAU, March 3 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 30 March to 5 April. Tickets to the event will go on sale starting 6 March.

A press conference was held by the organizers today (3 March) to introduce the details and ticketing information about the event. The press conference was attended by: Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG; and Mr. João Ma Chi Tat, Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis General Association. ITTF President and IOC Member Ms. Petra Sörling also delivered a video speech.

Acting President of the Sports Bureau, Ms. Lei Si Leng, said in her speech that Macao has continuously hosted multiple large-scale international table tennis events in recent years. The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup successfully held in 2024 and 2025 not only received enthusiastic support from local residents and tourists from around the world, but also sparked a global table tennis craze. The synergistic effects of these major sporting events are driving the development of Macao’s sports industry while also effectively propelling sports tourism and relevant sectors. ITTF’s continued sanctioning of Macao to host the World Cup this year represents trust and recognition by the international sports community in Macao’s capability to stage major sporting events.

Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG, stated that GEG is honored to co-organize the “ITTF World Cup” together with the Sports Bureau and the ITTF for the third consecutive year, bringing fans thrilling matches between top athletes at the Galaxy Arena. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ITTF, and GEG will continue to collaborate with the other organizers to launch a series of extended activities. In addition, GEG will partner with local social service organizations to hold table tennis activities, supporting the high-quality development of Macau’s sports industry, showcasing the unique charm of Macau’s “Tourism + Sports,” and fostering the growth of community sports through diverse and inclusive approaches.

Ms. Petra Sörling, ITTF President and IOC Member, remarked that staging the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup for the third consecutive year proves that Macao, China is the home of world-class table tennis, and this year the stakes have never been higher. 2026 is the ITTF centenary year, and the World Cup held in Macao will be a landmark chapter in table tennis history.

World-leading players to gather in Macao

The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group will feature 48 male and 48 female elite players who will vie for the championship in the city. The world-class lineup includes: Brazil’s Hugo Calderano and China’s Sun Yingsha, who are going to defend their championship in the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup this year; Chinese national team members Wang Chuqin, Lin Shidong, Liang Jingkun, Zhou Qihao, Wen Ruibo, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man, and Wang Yidi; the U19 Boy’s and Girls’ singles champions of the ITTF World Youth Championships, Kawakami Ryuusei from Japan and Qin Yuxuan from China; and players who have qualified through the Continental Cups and world ranking.

The event will be held in two stages. In Stage 1, players will be divided into 16 groups of 3 players for round-robin group matches. The top four seeded players will be allocated to Groups 1 to 4; the remaining players will be drawn into different groups using a modified snake system, and players from the same association will be drawn into separate groups. Each Stage 1 match will feature best-of-five games, and the player securing the top spot in each group will enter the knockout draw of Stage 2 featuring best-of-seven game matches.

Tickets to go on sale from 6 March

The Stage 1 group matches from 30 March to 1 April are divided into two sessions per day with the first session starting at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. For the knockout matches (the round of 16 on 2 &3 April and the quarter-finals on 4 April), the first session will start at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The semi-finals will start at 11 a.m. and the final at 7:30 p.m. on 5 April.

The first round of ticket sales will start at 12 p.m. on 6 March. Members of the public can buy the tickets via various online platforms, including the Damai application and mini program, Galaxy Ticketing, the mCoin and mPass platforms of MPay, or MacauTicket.com website (Kong Seng Ltd.) and its mobile application. The tickets are priced between MOP 90 and 1,720, depending on the seat section and the match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Every spectator at or over 1.2m in height must show their ticket for admission. Children who are shorter than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult; each adult can only bring along one child with free admission.

As this year marks the centenary of ITTF, an Official Hospitality Experience will be launched to offer table tennis enthusiasts special spectating experiences, available for purchase via the Damai application and mini program. Spectators who purchase the Official Hospitality Experience are eligible for exclusive privileges including prime viewing seats, hospitality lounges and souvenirs. A second-round ticket sale will be offered, and details will be announced in due course.

Ticket discounts for matches on specific dates

Holders of a full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of the Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets for sessions S1-S10 held between 30 March and 3 April through MacauTicket.com. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to availability. In addition, to facilitate elders aged 65 or above in purchasing tickets online, care services are available at Kong Seng outlets to assist those in need to buy the tickets via the MacauTicket.com website or mobile application. The event organizers call for interested residents and visitors to purchase tickets through authorized channels. Reselling tickets at inflated prices is prohibited.

For details, please visit the ITTF website at www.ittf.com or the Sports Bureau’s website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.