H2Ocean Highlights Sea Salt Innovations at 4th ICCHD & 9th Annual UTRGV School of Medicine Research Symposium

Conference participation by H2Ocean highlighted the role of sea salt based formulations in addressing oral complications of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Innovation in supportive oncology care requires collaboration between researchers and industry. Our participation reflects H2Ocean’s commitment to contributing responsibly to scientific conversation.” — Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean proudly participated in the 4th International Conference on Cancer Health Disparities (ICCHD) & 9th Annual UTRGV School of Medicine Research Symposium, hosted by UTRGV School of Medicine and held in South Padre Island, Texas, from February 28 to March 1, 2026. The conference brought together leading cancer researchers, clinicians, translational scientists, and public health experts dedicated to advancing cancer prevention, reducing health disparities, and strengthening survivorship care. This year marked another consecutive participation by H2Ocean at this distinguished academic forum, reinforcing the company’s continued engagement with oncology research communities and its commitment to evidence based supportive care innovation. The conference commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Subhash Chauhan, Chair of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology and a leading cancer research scientist, and Dr. Ecerado Cobos, Dean and Professor of School of Medicine and Director of the Cancer Program at UTRGV. Their opening addresses emphasized the urgency of addressing cancer health disparities, fostering translational research, and strengthening collaborations to improve patient outcomes across diverse communities.The symposium featured a distinguished lineup of speakers from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Case Western Reserve University, Texas A&M University, UT Health San Antonio, and other leading cancer institutions who addressed critical themes in cancer research and health equity. Sessions explored molecular mechanisms of cancer progression, tumor microenvironment biology, immunological pathways, community engaged prevention strategies, translational oncology models, and survivorship care frameworks aimed at improving long term quality of life. Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, delivered an invited lecture titled, “Role of Sea Salt Derived Minerals in Supporting Oral Health During and After Cancer Therapy: Biological Rationale and Translational Opportunities.” In his presentation, Dr. Saini addressed the significant oral complications associated with chemotherapy and radiation therapy, including oral mucositis, xerostomia, increased susceptibility to secondary infections, epithelial barrier compromise, and disruption of the oral microbiome. He explained the biological rationale behind mineral rich sea salt formulations and discussed how key trace elements such as sodium, magnesium, calcium, zinc, and potassium may support inflammation modulation, epithelial integrity, microbial balance, and tissue recovery in patients undergoing cancer therapy. The session generated meaningful discussion among clinicians and researchers and was very well received by professionals and attendees. Reflecting on the engagement, Dr. Saini stated, “Understanding mineral biology opens meaningful translational opportunities in supportive oncology care. It was an honor to share these insights with a highly committed scientific community focused on improving the quality of life for cancer patients.”H2Ocean exhibited its sea salt based skin healing products designed to help manage side effects related to radiation and chemotherapy. The product categories presented included Healing Rinse to support oral hygiene and comfort, wound care solutions for compromised tissues, formulations intended to assist with radiation associated skin reactions, and mineral enriched skin healing products aimed at maintaining hydration and barrier integrity. Product samples were distributed directly to healthcare professionals, oncology specialists, faculty members, students, and cancer researchers for evaluation and educational purposes. The scientific discussions at the exhibition booth were well received, with professionals expressing interest in mechanism based supportive care approaches and potential research collaborations. Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean, was personally present throughout the symposium, engaging directly with physicians, cancer researchers, and healthcare professionals. “The scientific depth and collaborative spirit at this conference were truly impressive,” Eddie shared. “Connecting directly with oncology experts reinforces our shared commitment to responsible, science driven supportive care solutions that may benefit patients during and after cancer treatment.”A major highlight of the conference was the comprehensive research poster session, where faculty members, medical trainees, graduate students, and research scholars presented the latest findings in cancer science. The poster presentations showcased cutting edge investigations spanning tumor biology, biomarker discovery, immunotherapy research, health disparities studies, prevention strategies, and translational initiatives. The interactive poster forum created a vibrant academic environment for dialogue, mentorship, and collaboration, allowing attendees to engage directly with investigators and explore emerging scientific advances shaping the future of oncology.In addition to its conference participation, H2Ocean initiated collaborative discussions with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to further explore the potential role of sea salt based formulations in supportive cancer care through structured research projects. The collaboration aims to investigate mechanistic pathways related to inflammation modulation, epithelial repair, microbial balance, and tissue recovery in patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. By aligning academic research expertise with industry-driven formulation science, the initiative seeks to generate data driven insights that may contribute to evidence based supportive care strategies in oncology.H2Ocean extends sincere appreciation to UTRGV for its steadfast commitment to advancing cancer prevention, translational research, and survivorship health. The work being conducted by the UTRGV School of Medicine continues to play a vital role in addressing cancer health disparities and strengthening pathways that improve patient outcomes and overall community health. Through its participation, H2Ocean reaffirmed its dedication to responsible, science driven supportive care innovation and to ongoing collaboration with the oncology research community.

