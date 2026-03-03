City of Long Beach Proclaims March 1 Through 8th as Divorce With Respect Week®

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Long Beach has declared March 1-8, 2026, as Divorce With Respect Week under a proclamation recognizing Collaborative Practice California ’s unending commitment to helping couples across Los Angeles and South Bay manage their divorce process in a caring and respectful manner.The city’s proclamation highlighted that Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity to provide alternatives to traditional litigation, empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and resources to navigate divorce with dignity and respect so that a win- win situation can be their conclusion.During Divorce With Respect Weekparticipating divorce professionals in the Long Beach area are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce that are available to them. This is the 5th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to educate families about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Practice California is a statewide organization of Collaborative Practice groups. Membership includes collaboratively trained lawyers, mental health practitioners, financial specialists, and other professionals. These professionals are committed to using the Collaborative Divorce process to solve divorce, family law, domestic partnerships, same sex marriages, employment law, probate law, construction and real property law, malpractice, and other civil law areas to resolve the issues in their case.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney in the Long Beach area during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com/dwrw-southern-california/ to book a free consultation with a participating professional.

