Alejandro Hernandez III Establishes ARH Global Advisors LLC as a Fiduciary Platform for Real Estate–Heavy UHNW Families

Alejandro Hernandez III

Strategic Advisory Firm Addresses Cross-Jurisdictional Complexity and Intergenerational Wealth Architecture Across New York, California, and Texas

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez III, Founder and Principal of ARH Global Advisors LLC, formally positions the firm as a specialized fiduciary advisory platform serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families whose capital is concentrated in significant real estate holdings and complex multi-state asset structures.As the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in modern history accelerates, substantial private capital remains embedded in illiquid, real-asset-heavy portfolios — including operating entities, income-producing properties, and legacy estate holdings. ARH Global Advisors provides disciplined coordination at the intersection of fiduciary oversight, real estate strategy, insurance structuring, and cross-jurisdictional alignment.“Large-scale real estate balance sheets require more than traditional investment management,” said Hernandez. “They demand governance architecture, liquidity planning, and rigorous cross-jurisdictional discipline to ensure wealth survives generational transition.”Addressing Structural Complexity in Real Asset WealthARH Global Advisors integrates fiduciary strategy with real estate oversight to address the distinct challenges facing families, trustees, and estate counsel, including:Multi-State Portfolio Coordination — Navigating regulatory, tax, and fiduciary differences across New York, California, and Texas.Trust- and Estate-Held Property Oversight — Strategic management alignment for assets held within layered legal vehicles.Liquidity & Estate Equalization Strategy — Insurance-based capital planning designed to reduce forced asset sales during estate administration.Intergenerational Governance — Structured transition planning for closely held operating entities and concentrated family holdings.Strategic Alignment Across Key Wealth CorridorsWith an operational footprint spanning Manhattan, California, and Texas, ARH Global Advisors supports families managing:Conflicting probate and fiduciary standardsMulti-entity ownership structuresCross-border real property exposureMulti-state tax complexityGovernance considerations within family enterprisesThe firm operates as a strategic extension of a family’s established advisory network — collaborating alongside retained counsel, tax advisors, and private banking professionals while preserving legal and tax primacy.A Fiduciary-First Capital Stewardship ModelARH Global Advisors is built on a preservation-first philosophy rooted in structural clarity and disciplined execution.“When wealth is concentrated in illiquid assets, structural integrity matters more than short-term performance,” Hernandez added. “Preservation, liquidity architecture, and intelligent transition planning define enduring family capital.”About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a fiduciary and private-client advisory firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families across New York, California, and Texas. The firm provides integrated wealth architecture, real estate advisory oversight, and insurance-based capital stabilization strategies for families navigating complex real asset structures and generational transitions.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLC12 E. 49th St.New York, NY 10017646-290-7380

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.