Muddy Water Adventures Sets a Responsible Wildlife Tourism Standard for the Anan Bears Tour in Wrangell, Alaska

Muddy Water Adventures announced updated wildlife viewing practices for its Anan Bears Tour, focusing on guest safety and responsible bear habitat access.

Our goal is to help guests experience Anan Creek while respecting the bears and their habitat, using clear guidance and small-group travel that supports safe viewing.” — Owner

WRANGELL, AK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muddy Water Adventures , a locally owned boat tour and water taxi operator based in Wrangell, Alaska, today released a responsible wildlife tourism update for its Anan Bears Tour, outlining guest safety briefings, group management practices, and wildlife-viewing boundaries designed to protect both visitors and bears during Southeast Alaska’s peak salmon-run season. The announcement reflects a broader travel trend: travelers increasingly expect wildlife experiences to be both meaningful and demonstrably ethical, particularly at high-demand sites where access is permit-managed, and daily visitation is capped.Why is responsible wildlife tourism becoming the new expectation?Wildlife tourism is changing as destinations and operators respond to crowding, social media pressure, and growing awareness of animal welfare and visitor behavior. In late 2025, industry organizations continued to highlight the risks of “too close” encounters and the need for clearer boundaries and guest education in wildlife settings. In Southeast Alaska, that conversation is especially relevant: popular bear-viewing areas operate under strict access systems to limit wildlife impacts and maintain safe viewing conditions.View tour details and check availability for the Anan Bears Tour here: https://muddywateradventures.com/tour/anan-bears-tour-wrangell-alaska/ Anan Creek, located in the Tongass National Forest near Wrangell, attracts black and brown bears during July and August as pink salmon return to spawn. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Anan is accessible only by boat or floatplane and includes a half-mile boardwalk trail and viewing infrastructure managed by the U.S. Forest Service. In a 2024 U.S. Forest Service feature on newly launched Anan livecams, the agency noted that up to 60 people per day purchase permits to visit the observatory, a cap intended to reduce impacts on wildlife.Demand signals are rising across the region. The Wrangell Visitor Economy 2025 report (Rain Coast Data, June 2025) projected increased visitation through 2025 and reported that, based on the current schedule, Wrangell is expected to break tourism records in 2026, with nearly 80,000 cruise ship passengers scheduled to visit the community. In parallel, the Forest Service reported that Anan’s 2024 livestreams on Explore.org reached more than 200,000 viewers between late July and September—an example of how digital discovery can amplify interest in real-world, permit-limited experiences.What the Anan Bears Tour includes—and how Muddy Water Adventures operationalizes responsible viewingMuddy Water Adventures’ Anan Bears Tour is a guided small-group trip from Wrangell to the U.S. Forest Service-established bear viewing area at Anan Creek. The tour is offered in July and August and typically runs 5–6 hours, including approximately three hours at the observatory. The company’s published trip details note a roughly one-hour boat ride each way in covered, heated vessels, followed by a short staircase and a half-mile walk on compacted gravel and boardwalk-style surfaces to reach the viewing area. Group movement is managed with on-site constraints in mind, including the observatory trail limit of 12 people at a time (larger parties may be split into two groups).The company’s 2026 responsible wildlife tourism update focuses on a set of operational practices intended to reduce risk and reinforce respectful viewing:- Mandatory pre-walk briefing covering trail conduct, group spacing, and why boundaries matter in bear habitat.- Food-control protocols aligned with site rules, including the company’s policy prohibiting food on the trail or at the observatory; food remains on the boat for safety.- Guided movement and pace control to reduce noise, bottlenecks, and unnecessary close approaches.- Small-group logistics are planned around permit and trail constraints to protect the viewing experience and reduce crowding on the trail.- Safety-forward leadership with trained guides equipped for bear country and focused on calm, predictable group behavior.Planning notes for travelers and editorsThe company emphasized that Anan is a permit-managed site and that demand can concentrate quickly during the height of the salmon run. Muddy Water Adventures also notes practical planning details that can affect visitor readiness, including weather variability in Southeast Alaska, the half-mile trail walk to the observatory, and the tour’s minimum recommended age of five due to the unpredictability of bear behavior around infant sounds and smells. Guests are encouraged to pack weather-appropriate layers and to plan meals around the site’s no-food rules on the trail and at the observatory.About Muddy Water AdventuresFounded in 2016, Muddy Water Adventures is a locally owned boat tour and water taxi operator based in Wrangell, Alaska, serving the waters of Southeast Alaska and the Stikine River. The company offers guided small-group sightseeing tours—including its Anan Bears Tour to the Anan Wildlife Observatory—as well as water taxi and freight transportation services. Muddy Water Adventures emphasizes local knowledge, punctual operations, and well-maintained vessels designed for comfort in variable conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.