The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Dallas Divorce Attorney

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas Divorce Attorney Robin Zegen was recently a featured guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the Divorce With Respect Week initiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.On the podcast, Zegen said that “What divorcing couples don't realize is that in court, you only get a few hours to tell your side. That is ultimately all the information that the judge is going to get to make a decision. So, you're not going to get something that fits your family’s unique situation. In Collaborative Divorce, you and your spouse make the decisions about your family and give you the closure to allow you to restart life.”During Divorce With Respect Week participating Collaborative Divorce professionals in the Dallas area are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Divorce With Respect Weekruns from March 1 to 8 , 2026 and anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with Robin Zegen or other participating Collaborative Divorce professionals near them.Robin Zegen is a Dallas Family Law attorney with over 30 years of experience handling divorce, child custody and property divorce cases. Her practice includes both litigation and alternatives to litigation such as Collaborative Divorce. Her website is www.thedallasdivorceattorney.com To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit our Podbean channel or watch it on Youtube

