The Orthopedic Casting Tape Market is Projected to Grow to $2.35 Billion by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthopedic casting tape market has seen impressive growth recently, driven by various healthcare and demographic factors. As medical technology advances and the global population ages, the demand for effective fracture immobilization solutions continues to rise. This report explores the current market landscape, growth drivers, major players, and regional insights shaping the future of orthopedic casting tapes.

Orthopedic Casting Tape Market Size and Expected Growth by 2026

The orthopedic casting tape market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2025 to $1.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by a rise in fracture cases, an increase in orthopedic surgeries, more frequent sports injuries, an aging population, and the development of emergency care facilities.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing strongly, reaching $2.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth include a surge in trauma cases, expansion of outpatient orthopedic services, higher demand for patient-friendly materials, growth of ambulatory surgery centers, and a rise in minimally invasive surgical techniques. Trends that will influence the market’s trajectory include the introduction of lightweight fiberglass tapes, water-resistant casting materials, fast-setting synthetic cast tapes, breathable orthopedic solutions, and ergonomic designs that make application easier for clinicians.

Understanding Orthopedic Casting Tape and Its Applications

Orthopedic casting tape consists of specialized medical materials designed to immobilize and support fractured bones and injured soft tissues. Typically made from fiberglass or polyester substrates coated with a water-activated polyurethane resin, these tapes provide strong yet lightweight support. They offer durability and comfort, which are crucial during fracture management, post-surgical stabilization, and orthopedic rehabilitation. These tapes are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and emergency centers to ensure proper healing and patient mobility.

Key Factors Driving Demand in the Orthopedic Casting Tape Market

One of the main factors boosting the orthopedic casting tape market is the rising rate of bone fractures and sports-related injuries. These injuries involve breaks or traumatic damage to bones caused by physical activities or sports, requiring clinical immobilization for proper recovery. The increase in fractures and sports injuries is linked to greater participation in high-impact sports and inadequate training or protective gear, which makes bones and muscles more susceptible to injury. Orthopedic casting tapes offer rigid immobilization, maintain bone alignment, and support quicker and safer healing in these cases. For example, in July 2025, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that during 2023–24, cycling accounted for 12% (7,500 cases) of sports-related hospital admissions, followed by Australian rules football at 8.7% (5,400 cases) and soccer at 8.6% (5,300 cases), illustrating the growing need for effective fracture care.

Healthcare Spending as a Growth Catalyst in the Orthopedic Casting Tape Market

Increasing healthcare expenditure is also fueling market growth. Healthcare spending encompasses the funds allocated by individuals, insurers, and governments to maintain and improve health services. Rising costs are driven by aging populations who suffer from more chronic conditions and require longer-term care. This increased spending supports hospitals, clinics, and suppliers in providing up-to-date materials and technologies necessary for fracture treatment and musculoskeletal care. For instance, in January 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that in 2024, the National Health Expenditure grew by 7.2% to $5.3 trillion, averaging $15,474 per person and accounting for 18% of the GDP. Medicare spending alone rose by 7.8% to $1.118 trillion, representing 21% of total health spending, highlighting the strong financial backing for orthopedic care products such as casting tapes.

Impact of Minimally Invasive Surgeries on Orthopedic Casting Tape Market Expansion

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries is another significant growth driver. These procedures involve small incisions or natural body openings using specialized tools, reducing tissue damage, pain, and recovery times compared to traditional surgery. Their rising popularity stems from benefits like less postoperative discomfort, faster healing, and fewer complications. Orthopedic casting tapes complement these surgeries by offering lightweight, strong, and anatomically shaped immobilization that stabilizes surgical sites and aids recovery. For example, in November 2024, the Private Healthcare Information Network reported that 22,700 robot-assisted surgeries were performed in the UK’s NHS and private sector during Q1 2024, marking a 45% increase from the previous year and a 12% rise from the prior quarter. This trend supports increased demand for advanced casting materials aligned with minimally invasive techniques.

Regional Outlook in the Orthopedic Casting Tape Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the orthopedic casting tape market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

