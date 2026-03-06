Jinbiao Introduces One-time Inflatable Noise Barrier PT in Green for Temporary Noise Control

Jinbiao has introduced the green One-time Inflatable Noise Barrier PT, a temporary noise barrier designed for worksites and outdoor operating environments.

Temporary worksites often need noise control solutions that are quick to deploy and easy to move as site conditions change.” — Dave Ng, Sales Director

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jinbiao has introduced the green One-time Inflatable Noise Barrier PT, a temporary noise barrier designed for worksites and outdoor operating environments. The product is presented as a one-time inflatable system made from PVC tarpaulin and intended to reduce noise transmission and help control sound propagation. Jinbiao states that the barrier is inflated once during installation, after which the air is sealed inside so the structure can remain upright without continuous blower operation.

In settings where a temporary sound barrier is needed, the company positions this product for short-term use across several sectors. On its product page, Jinbiao lists construction, demolition, industrial, and event applications for the barrier.

The company also states that the product is lightweight, designed for fast and easy installation, and suitable for temporary and urgent worksites. For project teams assessing options for a noise barrier in Singapore, the company describes this model as a portable alternative within its broader noise control range.

Product Overview

According to Jinbiao, the One-time Inflatable Noise Barrier PT measures 6000mm in height, 6000mm in length, and approximately 450mm in thickness. The company says the one-time inflation design allows the barrier to be set up with a single inflation, with no need for continuous blower operation afterward. "Temporary worksites often need noise control solutions that are quick to deploy and easy to move as site conditions change.", says Dave Ng, Sales Director. Jinbiao also states that this design helps save electricity and avoids ongoing blower noise during use.

The product page lists several features for the barrier. These include high durability, reduced risk of tearing and damage, fast set-up, storage-friendly handling, reusability, and relocatability. Jinbiao also states that the barrier is highly recommended for space-constrained areas and rural areas, and that it uses fire-retardant material.

Components and Structure

Jinbiao states that the One-time Inflatable Noise Barrier PT is equipped with clasps and an air vent to support set-up and dismantling. The clasps are located on both sides of the barrier and are used to attach strings and fasten the product in place. The air vent is positioned at the bottom of the barrier and is described as a feature that facilitates dismantling.

The company also states that a 600W blower comes with the barrier. According to the product page, the blower is used to pump enough air into the structure so that the barrier can be erected and perform its noise reduction function.

Installation Process

Jinbiao outlines a five-step installation process for the product. The first step is to attach one end of the plastic pipe to the blower and the other end to the inflatable noise barrier. The second step is to start the blower and wait until the air in the barrier is full. The third step is for the barrier to reach its full standard size. The fourth step is to straighten the barrier. The fifth step is to fix the barrier with strings.

Company Background

On its website, Jinbiao describes itself as a leading supplier and installer of noise control products in Southeast Asia. On its About page, the company states that it was formerly known as SONES Consultancy LLP and that Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd was formed through collaboration with Hebei Jinbiao Construction Material Tech Corp Ltd to serve the growing noise mitigation products sector in Southeast Asia.

Media & Project Enquiries

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd

11 Woodlands Close, Woodlands 11 #05-20, Singapore 737853

Tel: +65 6250 3385

Email: sales@jinbiao.com.sg

Website: https://jinbiao.com.sg/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.