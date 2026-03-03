Support Your Girlfriends Partners with Vivid Advisory to Deliver Free Monthly Workshops for the Pow(H)er Workshop Series

Support Your Girlfriends and Vivid Advisory

The workshops will cover a wide range of financial topics designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, wealth builders, and investors.

Partnering with Support Your Girlfriends allows us to meet women where they are and provide empowering education that helps them build clarity, confidence, and generational wealth on their own terms.” — Anthony Williams, Founder and CEO of Vivid Advisory

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Your Girlfriends , a nonprofit organization powered by Tené Nícole Creative Agency, is set to launch an official partnership with Vivid Advisory , a comprehensive financial planning service firm. Both organizations share a passion for advocacy, education, resources, and tools to strengthen and build a supportive community of founders, entrepreneurs, and like-minded women of color. The official launch workshop, titled “Generational Wealth Begins with Generational Knowledge,” will occur on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jay Suites in Bryant Park, New York.Founder and CEO Dr. Nikkia McClain launched Support Your Girlfriends in 2017 after recognizing the exclusion of women like herself at the table. Her mantra for the organization is to “create your own table and set a precedent for what support should look like.” Nine years into its development, Dr. McClain has built a community of over 1,100 active members, a network worth $500 million, and 105 million media impressions. Support Your Girlfriends hosts monthly workshops, quarterly live events, and, most notably, the annual Pow(H)er Awards honoring women and men who thrive, inspire, and lead across all industries. They most recently recognized actor Larenz Tate at the 7th Annual Pow(H)er Awards in November 2025.“Partnering with Vivid Advisory allows us to expand what meaningful support looks like for women of color. Financial access and education are critical to building sustainable businesses and generational wealth, and this partnership ensures our community has the tools to thrive with clarity and confidence.” - Dr. Nikkia McClain, CEO of Tené Nicole and Founder of Support Your Girlfriends.Vivid Advisory, founded by wealth management advisor Anthony H. Williams, is committed to diversity, inclusion, and meeting the needs of those in historically underserved communities. Vivid Advisory provides investment and planning services to help these individuals bring their financial aspirations to life. Top areas of service Vivid Advisory specializes in include budgeting, IRAs, small-business support, college planning, insurance, and savings.Together, Dr. McClain and Mr. Williams, along with Vivid Advisory's lead financial advisor, Brandi Hydleburg, will provide free, in-person themed educational monthly workshops in the New York City area as part of Support Your Girlfriend’s Pow(H)er Workshop Series.“Access to financial knowledge shouldn’t be a privilege—it should be a standard. Partnering with Support Your Girlfriends allows us to meet women where they are and provide practical, empowering education that helps them build clarity, confidence, and generational wealth on their own terms.” –Anthony Williams, Founder and CEO of Vivid AdvisoryThe first Support Your Girlfriends x Vivid Advisory workshop, titled “Generational Wealth Begins with Generational Knowledge,” will emphasize financial organization, core wealth-building philosophies, and the importance of establishing clarity and structure.For inquiries, interviews, and media opportunities, please contact Willow Vaitovas at willow@tenenicole.com or 973.975.5673.ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLE CREATIVE AGENCYTENÉ NÍCOLE is a full-service creative agency based in New Jersey that specializes in strategic communications, marketing, event production, and brand development. The firm amplifies its clients’ stories through a powerful network of media, cultural influencers, and corporate partners, ensuring every campaign and experience drives meaningful impact. As the creative force behind Support Your Girlfriends and signature platforms like the Pow(H)er Awards + Conference, Tené Nícole continues to redefine what it means to be a women-led agency by fusing purpose with innovation and creativity with results.ABOUT VIVID ADVISORYVIVID ADVISORY is a financial advisory firm dedicated to helping high earners achieve clarity, control, and confidence in their financial lives. The firm works with clients to develop strategies that support long-term wealth growth, protect what matters most, and align financial decisions with individual goals, values, and future objectives. Vivid Advisory is committed to making a $1 trillion financial impact by delivering clarity, comfort, and a consistent financial planning experience to individuals, families, and small businesses.

