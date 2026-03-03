On Grid Combined Heat and Power Market Projected to Reach $33.28 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The on grid combined heat and power market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by increasing energy demands and efficiency goals. As industries and utilities seek more sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions, this market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future outlook for this promising energy sector.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth in the On Grid Combined Heat and Power Market

The market for on grid combined heat and power systems has shown robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $24.56 billion in 2025 to $26.05 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Historically, this growth has been fueled by initiatives aimed at improving industrial energy efficiency, rising fuel prices, the spread of district heating networks, the growth of distributed generation, and supportive regulations promoting energy efficiency.

Future Projections and Trends Shaping the On Grid Combined Heat and Power Market

Looking ahead, the on grid combined heat and power market is expected to achieve strong growth through 2030, reaching a market value of $33.28 billion with a CAGR of 6.3%. This anticipated expansion is driven by the adoption of decarbonization goals, increased deployment of distributed energy systems, growing industrial electricity demand, advancements in smart grid technologies, and incentives for efficient power generation. Key trends expected to influence the market include the use of high-efficiency cogeneration systems, grid-synchronized CHP installations, projects focused on industrial waste heat recovery, modular CHP plant designs, and the proliferation of gas-based distributed CHP units.

Understanding On Grid Combined Heat and Power Systems

On grid combined heat and power systems are designed to generate both electricity and useful thermal energy simultaneously while remaining connected to the main utility grid. These systems enhance overall energy efficiency by capturing heat that would otherwise be wasted during electricity production, thereby maximizing resource utilization. They also enable surplus electricity to be exported to the grid and provide dependable power supply when onsite generation cannot meet demand.

The Growing Impact of Energy Efficiency on Market Expansion

One of the primary forces propelling the on grid combined heat and power market is the rising emphasis on energy efficiency. Energy efficiency involves using less energy to achieve the same output, which reduces waste and operational costs. This trend is supported by strengthened global policies and initiatives aimed at improving energy performance and lowering carbon emissions. CHP systems meet this demand by producing electricity and thermal energy simultaneously, reducing total energy use and enhancing cost-effectiveness for industrial and commercial sectors. For example, in November 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global primary energy intensity is projected to improve by 1.8% in 2025, up from 1% in 2024, highlighting accelerated progress in energy efficiency worldwide.

Regional Leadership and Growth Forecast in the On Grid Combined Heat and Power Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the on grid combined heat and power market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

