Zeal and Mitchell Martin Release Industry Whitepaper on Contract Intelligence in Staffing Operations

Mitchell Martin Reports 193% Increase in Contract Processing Following Zeal CLM Integration

We realized how much more efficient we could be if salespeople didn't have to access multiple systems for client-related information.” — Joe Nullmeyer, VP & General Counsel at Mitchell Martin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal , a AI contract intelligence platform built for staffing organizations, today announced the release of a new industry whitepaper developed in collaboration with Mitchell Martin, one of the largest employee-owned staffing firms in the U.S. The report, Scaling Staffing Contracts, documents the impact of contract lifecycle management against manual processes over time.The whitepaper discusses how Mitchell Martin faced challenges common across the staffing industry, stemming from a contract portfolio of approximately 3,000 client contracts and thousands of candidate placement agreements across IT, healthcare, and professional services. By integrating Zeal directly into JobDiva, their applicant tracking system, the firm significantly reduced the friction that had stalled previous efforts.After the integration, candidate contract processing increased 193% year-over-year, sales team adoption reached nearly 100%, and contract lookups that previously took up to 10 minutes became self-service in seconds.“Contract lifecycle management has changed. Companies like Zeal are redefining the space with AI-powered Contract Intelligence. It eliminates the heavy, process-driven constraints of more traditional approaches. This new direction helps organizations unlock new value from their existing contract data and reimagine what’s possible with their contracts,” said Matthew Solé, CEO of Zeal.Scaling Staffing Contracts is available here . As staffing organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate operational sophistication and extract competitive advantage from their data, the ability to transform contract operations from administrative overhead into strategic intelligence infrastructure has become a critical differentiator. For firms managing hundreds or thousands of contracts annually, the gap between storing documents and extracting actionable intelligence from them represents a significant impact on operational efficiency, risk mitigation, and strategic decision-making capability.About the companyZeal is an emerging leader in AI contract intelligence modern contract lifecycle management. We transform the way businesses manage their legal relationships. We are more than just a software company; we are your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management.

