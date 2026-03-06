King Industries, Inc. Specialty Chemicals Announces Operation of New State-of-the-Art Production Facility

King Industries, Inc. | Waterbury, CT Plant

A Major Step Forward in Group V Synthetic Base Oil Technology, Safety, and Product Innovation Supporting King’s NA-LUBE® KR Alkylated Naphthalene Product Line.

This facility represents our commitment to the future of inherently safer manufacturing, and the design and innovation of higher performing lubricants for industrial and consumer applications.” — Shenton King, Vice President of Marketing

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Industries, Inc. announced today that its new Waterbury production facility is fully operational and delivering impressive results.Built to support the high-performance needs of fully formulated synthetic oils for industrial, auto, aerospace, marine and agricultural applications, the quality and performance of King’s NA-LUBE® KR Alkylated Naphthalene (AN) exceed all performance expectations - including color, flash point, viscosity, and highly defined molecular compositions. Innovative process controls driven by safety and product development provide safe and consistent operation with elegant approaches to customization of performance needs for our customer’s specific requirements.The new plant is fully automated and engineered to be OSHA-PSM compliant. Process Safety Management and RAGAGEP risk-management principles were built directly into the process, equipment, and building design. The overall design follows inherently safer engineering methodologies outlined by AIChE and CCPS, reflecting King Industries’ commitment to safety, consistency, environmental compliance, and long-term sustainability.“This facility represents our commitment to the future of inherently safer manufacturing, and the design and innovation of higher performing lubricants for industrial and consumer applications.” - says Shenton King, Vice President of Marketing.“The plant’s immediate success on start-up confirms the strength of our engineering knowhow, safety features, and focus on efficiency and sustainability, which guided every design decision.” - says Lang Reese, Director of Health and Safety.With the new facility online, King Industries can better meet growing customer demand and is advancing several next-generation alkylated naphthalene products with very interesting performance characteristics, only achievable through operation of this new innovative plant.New product developments to push the balance of properties regarding flashpoint, volatility, thermooxidative stability, viscosity, aniline and pour-point, are all underway - all of which come from new customers exploring the benefits of NA-LUBE KR in high-performance lubricants.NA-LUBE KR Alkylated Naphthalenes are the backbone of high-performance synthetic lubricant design. If you don’t already incorporate KR into your lubricant or grease – let us show you what we’ve been up to, and how NA-LUBE KR products can help get the most out of your lubrication needs. Visit KingIndustries.com today!

