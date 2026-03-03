CTS Faith & Action Project Announces $100,000 in Grants to Address Root Causes of Poverty in Marion County

Nonprofit organizations and faith communities creating pathways out of poverty for Marion County residents are invited to apply for grants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit organizations and faith communities creating pathways out of poverty for Marion County residents are invited to apply for grants of up to $30,000 through Christian Theological Seminary’s Faith & Action Project.As families across Marion County face rising housing costs, mental health challenges, and economic instability, the Faith & Action Project seeks to accelerate collaborative solutions that address both urgent needs and the root causes of generational poverty. Recognizing the connection between economic hardship, trauma, and emotional wellbeing, the initiative prioritizes organizations advancing holistic, trauma-informed approaches to long-term stability.Grants will support initiatives focused on education, stable housing, employment pathways, mental health, and supportive networks for individuals and families in or near poverty.“Disrupting generational poverty requires us to address root causes like trauma and emotional instability, which is why we are investing in sustainable, trauma-informed solutions that create clear pathways toward lasting stability and shared wellbeing,” said Lindsey Nell Rabinowitch, director of the Faith & Action Project.The grant process includes multiple stages. First-round applications are due April 15. Application guidelines and additional details are available at www.cts.edu/faith-action To foster shared learning and collaboration, applicants will gather at the Faith & Action Project Spring Conference on March 19. Participation by at least one representative from each organization is required for grant eligibility. Registration is free at https://www.cts.edu/events/faith-action-spring-conference/ Organizations selected to advance to the second round will submit full applications by May 27. Grant recipients will be announced by July 1.Since 2017, CTS has provided more than $1 million in 47 grants to faith communities and nonprofits as part of the Faith & Action Project. A full list is available at https://www.cts.edu/faith-action/grant-program/#grants About the Faith & Action ProjectChristian Theological Seminary’s Faith & Action Project serves as a catalyst for action to move people out of poverty, by educating, empowering and supporting Greater Indianapolis’ faith and community leaders. Through annual public events and grants, the Faith & Action Project seeks to ignite a solution-oriented movement for inclusive well-being in our community. The Faith & Action Project is supported by Mike and Sue Smith Family Fund and The Petticrew Foundation.About Christian Theological SeminaryChristian Theological Seminary (CTS) is a fully accredited ecumenical graduate school open to all with historic roots in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ. CTS offers masters and doctoral degree programs through its School of Theology and School of Counseling, accessible mental health services through the Counseling Center, and collaboration to address systemic social justice issues through the Faith & Action Project.

