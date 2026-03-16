Louisville Chiropractor to Give Away 500 Bike Helmets During Annual Helmet Day for Brain Injury Awareness Month

Free March 28 event will provide custom-fitted helmets, family activities, and a $100 Amazon gift card raffle to promote child safety

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month, Dr. Patrick Lowe a chiropractor in Louisville and the founder of Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness will host the practice’s seventh annual Helmet Day on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its Louisville office. During the three-hour event, 500 bicycle helmets will be given away to 500 local children, each professionally fitted to help reduce the risk of head injury.The free event is designed to increase awareness about traumatic brain injury prevention while ensuring that children in the community have access to properly fitted safety gear as spring riding season begins.“With warmer weather arriving, more families are heading outdoors and kids are back on their bikes,” said Dr. Lowe. “A properly fitted helmet remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious head injury. Helmet Day allows us to address prevention in a practical way by putting safe equipment directly into the hands of families.”According to national data, millions of Americans experience traumatic brain injuries each year, many of them preventable. Research shows that bicycle helmets can significantly lower the risk of severe head trauma in the event of an accident. Staff members and volunteers will be on site to ensure each child receives a helmet that meets U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission standards and fits correctly.In addition to the helmet giveaway, Helmet Day will feature family-friendly activities and community vendors. Attendees can enjoy complimentary massage chairs, interactive booths, and activities designed to promote health and wellness. The event will also include a raffle with multiple door prizes, highlighted by a $100 Amazon gift card awarded to one participant.Helmet Day began six years ago after Dr. Lowe and his team identified a need in the community for accessible safety equipment. Since its launch, the event has distributed thousands of helmets to children across Louisville and has become an annual tradition for many local families.“Prevention is always more effective than treatment,” Dr. Lowe said. “By combining education with action, this event helps families take a simple step that can make a meaningful difference.”The event will take place rain or shine at the Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness office.● Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026● Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm● Location: 10306 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY● Cost: Free and open to the public (Helmets available while supplies last).Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness provides chiropractic care, spinal decompression therapy, laser therapy, and exercise rehabilitation services to patients throughout the Louisville area. The practice focuses on an integrative approach to health, serving individuals and families of all ages.Helmet Day 2026 is open to the public at no cost. Community members interested in volunteering, participating as vendors, or obtaining additional information may contact DJ Wallace at (502) 245-7334 or dj@lowechiro.com.

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