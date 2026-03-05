Former Good Housekeeping Institute Leaders Launch Best of the Year™ Media & Awards

Best of the Year™ Social Media Logo

New digital media venture combines expert testing, consumer insights, and transparent evaluation standards for recommendations and awards.

Our aim is to cut through the noise in this crowded space, helping consumers make informed decisions and spotlighting quality brands that stand out.” — Laurie Jennings, Best of the Year Media

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trio of former staffers from the Good Housekeeping Institute is launching Best of the Year™ Media, an expert-led venture created to bring greater clarity, transparency, integrity, and trust to recommendations and awards, at a time when credibility is more critical than ever.

The company also announces Best of the Year™ Awards, now open for submissions across all consumer lifestyle categories and sectors.

Founded by Laurie Jennings, former General Manager and editorial director of the Good Housekeeping Institute; Birnur Aral, PhD, former Executive Director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab; and Rachel Rothman, former Chief Technologist and Head of Testing, Best of the Year Media builds on their decades of experience and proven credibility in testing, consumer research, product development, and reliable editorial recommendations. Collectively, they have led the evaluation of thousands of products across consumer categories from beauty, travel, and home to health, parenting, and technology.

“We know what goes into building a trusted and successful testing and awards organization, and we see opportunities to evolve the model for today’s media landscape,” says Jennings, Best of the Year CEO. “Our aim is to cut through the noise in this crowded space, helping consumers make informed decisions and spotlighting quality brands that stand out.”

When they teamed up, the founders conducted preliminary market research. “The feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” says Rothman, Best of the Year Media Chief Innovation Officer. “Almost 85% of respondents agreed that third-party awards and accolades are an important marketing tool, and 92% said awards from trusted sources help with credibility and recognition.”

Best of the Year Media identifies and elevates advice, insights, products, brands, and services that demonstrate measurable quality and real-world value, with an emphasis on useful information over volume. “At a time when trust and transparency are paramount, clear criteria and methodology matter more than ever,” says Aral, Chief Science and Standards Officer. “We’re not here to chase SEO. We’re here to provide recommendations that hold up.”

The company combines expert-based evaluation with real-world consumer feedback to share recommendations grounded in 360-degree evidence. “We believe the strongest recommendations emerge when rigorous expert testing and the consumer's lived experience work together. That’s why every Best of the Year distinction reflects both,” says Rothman.

“With Best of the Year Awards, each entry is evaluated using our proprietary methodology, where performance is non-negotiable,” says Aral. “If it doesn’t deliver on its promise, it doesn’t move forward.”

In contrast to many awards programs, often criticized for opaque processes, Best of the Year Awards also introduces the Guaranteed Feedback Loop, ensuring that every award entry receives meaningful input from judges, whether they win or not. “We’re committed to transparency and feedback from start to finish,” says Jennings. “It’s about transforming the awards process into a growth opportunity rather than a black box.”

Best of the Year Media is purpose-built for today’s audiences, delivering content across web, social, video, and AI-driven platforms. The company combines testing expertise, journalistic credibility, scientific rigor, and real-world community insight to create a complete and trustworthy discovery experience.

Best of the Year Media will generate revenue through a mix of entry and licensing fees, market research, affiliate commerce, events, sponsorship, collaborations, and thought leadership. The entry fee for Best of the Year™ Awards is $495 per submission. The brand maintains strict independence in its testing and recommendations, with editorial and judging decisions being completely separate from revenue and licensing functions.

ABOUT BEST OF THE YEAR™ MEDIA

Best of the Year™ Media is an independent digital media, awards, and insights company dedicated to helping consumers make smarter, more informed decisions. Through expert-led evaluation, scientific analysis, and real-world experience, the company spotlights products, brands, and services that truly stand out — with a commitment to clarity, transparency, integrity, and trust. Its annual Best of the Year™ Awards program recognizes excellence across consumer categories through rigorous assessment, clear criteria, and meaningful feedback for participants. Best of the Year Media’s authority is rooted in decades of hands-on leadership in consumer media, research, and product development.

