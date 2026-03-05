New Comedy Career Book, 'Making Money Being Funny,' Shows How To Get Laughs And Get Paid

Judy Carter

Judy Carter, Comedy Veteran and Author of 'The New Comedy Bible,' Exposes the Broken Business Model of Stand-Up

This book isn’t about getting famous. It’s about not sleeping in your car.” — Judy Carter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- They’re headlining clubs. They’ve been on TV. They have millions of followers. And some of them are still sleeping in their cars.“There’s a joke comics tell each other,” said comedy veteran Judy Carter . “’What’s the difference between a stand-up comic and a large pizza? A large pizza can feed a family of four.'”It’s funny — and painful — because for many working comedians, it’s true. But it doesn’t have to be.In Carter’s ninth book, Making Money Being Funny : A Game Plan to Financial Security for Comics, Writers, Content Creators & Entertainers, the comedian and keynote speaker sets out to change the career model by showing comics how to turn punchlines into paychecks and applause into assets.Carter is a comedian, motivational keynote speaker, and author of The New Comedy Bible and The Message of You. She has appeared on over 100 television shows, including four HBO specials, and is widely known for helping launch the careers of today’s top comics.Her books are referenced by major comedians, including Taylor Tomlinson and others. Over the years, performers such as Seth Rogen, Iliza Shlesinger, Sherri Shepherd, and Maz Jobrani began developing their material in her workshops.In Making Money Being Funny, Carter confronts an uncomfortable truth: in today’s gig economy, momentum is not security.Carter knows the trap firsthand.“At the height of my early stand-up career, I had four cable specials and was working 46 weeks a year,” said Carter. “From the outside, it looked like success. But when the tour ended, I had about three months of income — and then the hustle started again.”In her book, she calls this the momentum illusion.“A comedian may be touring, a creator may have hundreds of thousands of followers, or a speaker may be booked solid for months,” said Carter. “From the outside, it looks like growth. But without ownership of intellectual property, recurring revenue, equity, or direct-to-consumer channels, that momentum is fragile.”“The gig economy rewards activity,” Carter said. “It does not reward durability. Applause, views, and bookings are not assets.”Now, in her ninth book, Carter shifts from teaching comedians how to write jokes to teaching them how to build wealth.Carter’s New Rules for EntertainersIn Making Money Being Funny, Carter outlines a blueprint:* Stop chasing fame, become famous in a niche. Dominate a specific audience rather than compete for mass appeal.* Study the Kevin Hart playbook. Hart leveraged stand-up into films, production companies, branded partnerships, and multiple revenue streams. The goal isn’t stage time — it’s scalable ownership.* Create assets, not just appearances. Develop books, courses, merchandise, licensing, subscriptions, and royalties.* Own your intellectual property. Comics like George Carlin were early pioneers in retaining ownership of their specials, building catalogs that generated income for decades.* Think like a CEO. Your talent is intellectual property. Package it. Price it. Protect it.“This book isn’t about getting famous,” Carter said. “It’s about not sleeping in your car.”

