South Carolina Korean War Veterans Invited to Special Tribute & Flight Experience in Camden on April 25, 2026

Korean War veterans across South Carolina are being invited to attend a special day of honor, remembrance, and recognition on Saturday, April 25 in Camden, SC.

The Korean War is often referred to as the Forgotten War. We want to ensure that the men and women who served are recognized and honored here in South Carolina.” — Lt. Col. Rick Mantei

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean War veterans across South Carolina are being sought and invited to attend a special day of honor, remembrance, and recognition on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Kershaw County Airport in Camden.Hosted by the Rick Mantei Charitable Fund , this tribute event is dedicated to recognizing the service and sacrifice of the men and women who served during the Korean War — often called “The Forgotten War.”Organizers are actively working to identify and personally invite Korean War veterans from Columbia, Camden, Kershaw County, and throughout the Midlands and across South Carolina.The event will take place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with a formal recognition ceremony at 12:00 Noon inside Lt. Col. Rick Mantei’s private hangar at Kershaw County Airport (2203 Airline Drive, Camden, SC 29020).Event Highlights-Formal noon ceremony honoring Korean War veterans-Historic military aircraft on display-Opportunity for veterans to take flight in a restored Boeing-Stearman PT-17 biplane or PT-26 Fairchild (weather permitting)-Community gathering in appreciation of veteran service-Display of a 1928 Oakland RoadsterLast year, a similar tribute honoring World War II veterans received regional coverage from WLTX, WIS, and WOLO.Call for Korean War Veterans in South CarolinaAny Korean War veteran residing in South Carolina — or family members wishing to nominate a veteran — are encouraged to come forward.Veterans interested in attending or participating in a commemorative flight experience may register at:There is no cost for veterans to attend.“The Korean War is often referred to as the Forgotten War,” said Lt. Col. Rick Mantei. “We want to ensure that the men and women who served are recognized and honored here in South Carolina.”Community members are also welcome to attend to show support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.