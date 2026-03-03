Department of Revenue Now Accepting 2025 Tax Returns

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

Today marks the beginning of tax season as the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting electronically filed state returns. As Missourians prepare, DOR is providing information and resources to help ensure a smooth process for everyone.

“The best way for a fast return is to e-file,” Missouri Director of Revenue Trish Vincent, said. “If citizens are filing by mail and relying on the postmark for verification, they need to be aware of recent changes in the postal system; just because you drop your mail in the slot at the post office doesn’t mean it will be postmarked that day.” To reduce confusion when mailing time-sensitive documents, such as tax returns, individuals are encouraged to review the U.S. Postal Service rule.

Because electronic filing is an accurate and secure way to file returns, DOR is encouraging citizens to use this method and choose the direct deposit option. Generally, e-filers will receive their refunds faster than those who file paper returns.

Many Missourians may also qualify for free e-filing services through the Free File Alliance, which allows eligible taxpayers to file their federal and state income tax returns using approved software. For more information, visit the IRS Free File website or DOR’s Online Filing resource page.

E-file to avoid postmark confusion. The due date for 2025 individual income tax returns is April 15, 2026.

