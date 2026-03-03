TBI Agents Investigating Deadly Soddy Daisy Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents have been requested to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Soddy Daisy Tuesday morning.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened just after 1:45 a.m., when an officer with the Soddy Daisy Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 8600 Block of Dayton Pike. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in the officer firing upon the subject, striking him. The subject was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

