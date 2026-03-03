Shadow Systems Acquired by Roe Strategic Capital; CEO Trevor Roe Becomes Ownership Partner

Shadow Systems Logo

Management-led transaction supports long-term ownership alignment and operational continuity

We’re very proud of what the Shadow Systems team has achieved and couldn’t be more excited for Shadow’s next chapter under Trevor’s leadership and the Roe Strategic Capital partnership.” — Kevyn DeMartino, Managing Partner, Catalyst Holdings

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shadow Systems, a Texas-based designer and manufacturer of firearms, today announced it has been acquired by Roe Strategic Capital LLC, a partnership between current Chief Executive Officer Trevor Roe and investor Richard Roe. Roe Strategic Capital acquired the company from Catalyst Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The transaction represents a management-led ownership transition and does not affect day-to-day operations. Shadow Systems will continue to operate from its Plano, Texas headquarters under its existing leadership team. Product support, warranties, dealer programs, and customer service operations remain unchanged.“Catalyst provided the capital and operational support that enabled the company to scale manufacturing and expand its market presence,” said Trevor Roe, CEO of Shadow Systems and partner in Roe Strategic Capital. “This transition aligns long-term ownership with management and allows the company to continue executing its strategic plan with continuity.”Shadow Systems was founded in 2016 by Catalyst Holdings, led by Managing Partner Kevyn DeMartino and partners Forrest “Jake” Williams and Justin Mowrey. Roe joined shortly after inception and led the company through its growth phase.Based on publicly available Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report (AFMER) production data, Shadow Systems ranked among the ten largest U.S. producers of 9mm pistols by 2021. Today, its products are distributed nationwide across commercial markets and are utilized by more than 350 law enforcement agencies.As the company approaches its 10-year anniversary in 2026, the new ownership structure establishes long-term alignment between leadership and capital partners.“With this transition, the business remains positioned for continued operational execution under established leadership,” Roe added.“From inception, the objective was to build a differentiated manufacturing platform and scale responsibly,” said Kevyn DeMartino, Managing Partner at Catalyst Holdings. “We support this next phase under Trevor’s leadership and the Roe Strategic Capital partnership.”The sale represents another portfolio exit for Catalyst Holdings, whose past investments have included JLab Audio, Bear River Outdoors, and LT Energy Services. Catalyst’s most recent exit prior to this transaction was the sale of JLab Audio to Noritsu Koki in a reported $370 million transaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.