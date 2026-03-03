The Same House Announces Inaugural Community Circle to Expand Digital Access and Workforce Opportunity in Metro Atlanta

T-LAB, a 2026 Community Circle grantee, engages youth and families through hands-on digital learning experiences that expand access to technology, gaming, and AI-informed skills across metro Atlanta. Families and community members participate in interactive STEM and digital skills activities supported through The Same House’s 2026 Community Circle.

Five Community-Based Organizations Partner to Strengthen Metro Atlanta’s Talent Pipeline and Digital Future

The Community Circle strengthens organizations already doing impactful work and equips them with additional resources and support to expand what’s possible for the communities they serve.” — Rodney Bullard, Founder and CEO of The Same House

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Same House announced the launch of its inaugural Community Circle, a new community-driven initiative designed to advance digital skilling, AI literacy, workforce readiness, and neighborhood empowerment across metro Atlanta through five local organizations with support from Microsoft.

Rooted in The Same House’s mission to expand economic mobility and strengthen communities by meeting people where they are, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that innovation, technology, and economic opportunity are accessible to all.

“At The Same House, we believe opportunity should reach every neighborhood,” said Rodney Bullard, Founder and CEO of The Same House. “The Community Circle strengthens organizations already doing impactful work and equips them with additional resources and support to expand what’s possible for the communities they serve.”

The Community Circle includes:

• Empress and Pearls – Empowering young women through data literacy and cohort-based learning

• Educate the City – Expanding digital literacy and AI skilling for youth, adults, and seniors

• Arrow Youth Leadership Council – Advancing youth leadership development and career exposure

• T-LAB – Delivering youth-focused digital literacy and AI skilling opportunities

• Georgia Works – Driving community clean-up and neighborhood revitalization efforts

These organizations were selected for their deep community trust, proven program delivery, and ability to expand access to digital skills and career pathways in neighborhoods that have historically faced barriers to opportunity.

The Community Circle aligns with Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Pledge and Community-First AI Infrastructure commitment, reflecting Microsoft’s approach to responsible growth, digital inclusion, and local economic opportunity. Microsoft’s datacenters support cloud services, AI tools, and everyday connectivity while engaging with and investing in local communities.

“Microsoft believes the future of AI and digital innovation must be built in partnership with communities,” said Jon McKenley, Senior Manager of Community Affairs at Microsoft. “We are thrilled to work with the Community Circle to support trusted local leaders who are helping residents build skills, explore new pathways, and participate fully in the digital economy.”

In addition to funding support, Community Circle organizations will have access to Microsoft community programs, AI training, and subject matter experts to strengthen their organizational capacity and enhance program delivery. By leveraging technology and AI-informed applications, these organizations are better equipped to modernize operations, scale impact, and meet community needs in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The Community Circle is designed as a scalable model that can grow over time, strengthening metro Atlanta’s talent pipeline while ensuring communities are positioned to benefit from the region’s digital transformation.

“This bold initiative is about building something sustainable,” Bullard added. “When we invest in trusted local leaders and connect innovation to community need, we create lasting impact.”

###

The Same House Anthem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.