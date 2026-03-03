DMV Helps Recover More Than $13.6M Linked to Vehicle Thefts

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the DMV helped New Yorkers recover more than $13.6 million in stolen vehicles, titles, parts and services during 2025. That number is an increase from $11 million in 2024. These recoveries help crack down on organized vehicle theft and fraud operations that take advantage of New Yorkers.

“When consumers are ripped off, New York will stand up for them and take on bad actors,” Governor Hochul said. “Most auto repair shops and dealers in our state do excellent work, but when fraud or theft takes place, state government will do everything in its power to make things right. The DMV does so much more than many New Yorkers realize, and this is a great example of the work they do every day to protect consumers.”

Governor Hochul has prioritized taking action against car theft. The governor has also made reducing the cost of auto insurance a key part of her 2026 agenda. Today, New Yorkers pay among the highest auto insurance rates in the nation. Stolen vehicles and organized fraud are two factors in those rising costs. By advancing commonsense reforms, Governor Hochul’s proposal will make New York’s streets safer and bring needed relief to millions of drivers. Learn more about the Governor’s initiatives.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our employees and leadership are very proud of the work they do to assist consumers. If you’re sold a lemon, given a shoddy repair or not given a title to a vehicle you buy, our staff can help. We try to work out differences between customers and businesses first, but we will not hesitate to use our enforcement tools to protect consumers as needed.”

As part of her focus on affordability for all New Yorkers and tackling increasing auto insurance costs, Governor Hochul is reinvigorating the New York State Motor Vehicle Theft and Insurance Fraud Prevention Board. As part of this board, DMV will partner with fellow agencies and industry stakeholders to implement new approaches to curb vehicle thefts and thwart fraud to lower insurance costs for millions of New Yorkers.

The agency recovered 384 stolen vehicles valued at more than $10.4 million and an additional 18 stolen parts worth $76,778. New Yorkers are reminded to be wary of online car sales on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and other similar websites. Often these vehicles have altered Vehicle Identification Numbers and forged titles, leaving the innocent victims out money and without a vehicle when they learn they unintentionally purchased a stolen car.

In addition, the DMV assisted 604 consumers in recouping vehicle titles, services and refunds valued at more than $3.2 million from dishonest auto dealers and repair shops.

After investigating consumer complaints, the DMV took action against car dealers and repair shops for selling vehicles without disclosing significant defects to the buyer, for charging consumers for repairs that were never completed or completed unsatisfactorily, or charging consumers for repairs they did not need. Through this work, DMV assisted 538 consumers in recovering a total value of $1,604,460 from dealerships and repair shops. The breakdown includes $882,131 in refunds, $459,979 worth of vehicles repurchased, and $252,655 in redone work.

The DMV also assisted New Yorkers when car dealerships abruptly closed or otherwise did not provide vehicle titles to consumers. DMV recovered 66 titles totaling $1,589,983. Without a title, a vehicle owner is unable to transfer ownership, remove a lien or provide proof of ownership necessary to take out a loan on the vehicle or file an insurance claim.

The DMV urges consumers to deal only with registered dealers and repair shops. Both dealers and repair shops are required to have a sign on the outside of their buildings notifying the public that they are registered with the DMV. These signs also include the DMV-issued facility number. The repair shop sign is green with white lettering. The dealer sign is red with white lettering.

Customers who believe they have faced unfair charges or poor work can file a complaint about a DMV-regulated business.

For businesses, DMV provides information on their rights if faced with a complaint in the Guide for Facilities. DMV also provides guidance when bringing a vehicle in for repairs.

An online guide to finding a DMV-regulated business is also available on the DMV website.