MARCH 4: Drum Corps International Leads Celebration of 10th Anniversary of International Marching Music Day

Drum Corps International marks 10 years of Marching Music Day, celebrating millions of student performers and the global impact of marching music.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 4, Drum Corps International (DCI) will lead the global celebration of the 10th anniversary of Marching Music Day (#MarchingMusicDay, #MarchForth), an annual observance recognizing the millions of students and performers who bring one of the world’s most dynamic and demanding performing arts experiences to life.

Championing the life-enriching benefits of marching music, DCI serves as the premier competitive platform for elite marching ensembles and produces events that showcase excellence in music, movement and teamwork. What began as a national day of recognition has grown into an international celebration embraced by performers, educators and fans around the world.

“For a decade, Marching Music Day has been a celebration not just across the United States, but around the world,” said Nate Boudreaux, CEO of Drum Corps International. “DCI is honored to lead this international recognition of the performers of all ages who pour their hearts into this art form. Behind every performance are hours of dedication, teamwork and perseverance—and it’s that shared commitment that transforms music into something bigger than the field.”

Marching music continues to play a vital role in youth development nationwide. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, band, including marching band, serves more than 1.2 million students, making it the second-largest participatory activity in U.S. high schools. Participation in performing arts has been linked to increased confidence, academic engagement and leadership development.

As the activity’s global leader, DCI provides performance and educational opportunities for thousands of young musicians each year through its annual Summer Tour and World Championships, drawing audiences from across the United States and internationally. Marching Music Day also coincides with Music In Our Schools Month, further underscoring the importance of music education and access.

To mark the 10th anniversary, DCI will spotlight performers and alumni stories across its digital platforms, share milestone performance moments from the past decade and encourage ensembles, educators and fans worldwide to participate in the celebration using #MarchingMusicDay and #MarchForth.

Established by Drum Corps International in 2017, Marching Music Day celebrates the global impact of marching music as a dynamic and evolving art form. The date — March Fourth — was chosen as a spirited play on words, urging the community to “March Forth” into the future. Since its inception, the day has become a global rallying point for ensembles and performing arts organizations worldwide.

Full celebration details, activity ideas and 2026 DCI Summer Tour information are available at dci.org/news.

About Drum Corps International

Drum Corps International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of the marching music performing arts. As the world leader in producing events for elite marching ensembles, DCI provides education, competition and performance opportunities that inspire excellence, personal growth and lifelong engagement in music.

