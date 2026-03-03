Suite Home Celebrates 20 Years with Industry Honors and Strong Momentum into 2026

Aires Circle of Excellence Award, Awarded to Suite Home Corporate Housing CHPA Tower of Excellence “Advancing Excellence Award”, Awarded to Suite Home's Account Management Team

Recognitions from leading mobility and housing organizations underscore operational excellence and strategic growth

These recognitions are meaningful because they reflect how we operate everyday, our team takes pride in collaboration, accountability, and partnership.” — Jennifer Breen, Founder & President of Suite Home

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite Home Corporate Housing, a leader in temporary housing solutions, proudly announces a series of industry recognitions as the company celebrates its 20th year in business. These honors reflect the strength of its team, the trust of its partners, and the momentum driving continued growth.

Over the past two decades, Suite Home has supported thousands of relocating professionals, families, interns, and project teams with thoughtfully furnished housing in Chicago, Milwaukee, and across its national network. What began as a local, operations-focused provider has evolved into a national corporate housing platform built on long-standing relationships and a commitment to consistency and quality.

This year’s recognitions span service excellence, arrival standards, partnership performance, and sustainability.

Suite Home received the Tower of Excellence “Advancing Excellence Award” from the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), recognizing the exceptional impact of its Account Management Team. Serving as the connective force of the organization, the team aligns sales, operations, reservations, and partner relationships to ensure a seamless client experience. Their strategic leadership and cross-functional collaboration have strengthened provider partnerships, enhanced communication, and elevated service delivery across a growing network.

The recognition reflects the continued growth and performance of Suite Home’s Account Management Team, including Kacey Lasczak, Serendia Compton, CRP, Kimberly May, and support team members Mika Kuhlman, Ed Glahome, Alexis Nichols, and Erica Medina.

The company was also honored with the Circle of Excellence Award from Aires, a leading global relocation management company, recognizing outstanding performance and partnership within global relocation programs. In addition, Suite Home earned Elite Status for 2026 Excellence in Arrival Quality from Nomad Temporary Housing, highlighting its consistent focus on arrival readiness, detailed inspections, and a welcoming move-in experience.

Rounding out the honors, Suite Home earned the “Committed” Badge from EcoVadis, a globally recognized sustainability ratings platform, reflecting the company’s demonstrated commitment to responsible business practices, transparency, and strong environmental and social governance standards.

“These recognitions are meaningful because they reflect how we operate everyday” said Jennifer Breen, Founder & President of Suite Home. “Our team takes pride in collaboration, accountability, and partnership. Reaching 20 years in business is a milestone we are grateful for, and beginning this year with recognition from respected industry organizations makes it even more meaningful.”

As the corporate housing and relocation landscape continues to evolve, Suite Home remains focused on adaptability, operational excellence, and long-term partnership. Twenty years in, the company views this milestone not as a finish line, but as a foundation for what comes next — entering 2026 with strong partnerships, a dedicated team, and clear momentum.

About Suite Home Corporate Housing

Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing provides luxury furnished corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms for business and project-related stays. Each residence is fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and essential housewares to deliver a seamless temporary living experience.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE), Suite Home is a CCHP-certified member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) and a three-time recipient of CHPA’s “Company of the Year” award (2024, 2022, 2017). The company has also earned recognition for “Best Philanthropic Program” and is consistently recognized by global mobility organizations for outstanding service performance.

Suite Home supports a wide range of housing needs, including corporate relocation, large group and project assignments, medical travel, entertainment production crews, intern programs, and government travel. Many team members hold professional industry designations, including Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP), Certified Relocation Professional (CRP), and Global Mobility Specialist (GMS).

Headquartered in Chicago, Suite Home actively supports the mobility and corporate housing industries through leadership and involvement in organizations such as CHPA, the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), and the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (WERC).

For more information, visit www.suitehome.com or contact (312) 638-0891 or info@suitehome.com.

