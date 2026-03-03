Epoch Concepts Expands Sales Leadership Team to Meet Growing Defense and Federal Market Demand

Wanda Miller, Epoch Concepts VP Sales, Navy & Marine Corps Wendy Ripley, Epoch Concepts VP of Sales, Fed, SLED & Enterprise Patrick Parnell, Epoch Concepts VP Sales, Air, Land, Space & National Security

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced the expansion of executive sales leadership roles for Wanda Miller, Patrick Parnell, and Wendy Ripley. These expanded roles reflect the company’s continued growth and its commitment to scaling leadership to meet accelerating demand across defense, intelligence, and federal markets.In her new role, Wanda will oversee all Navy and Marine Corps accounts, expanding from department-level leadership to full portfolio ownership across both branches. This broader scope enables unified strategy, deeper customer alignment, and greater responsiveness to evolving maritime mission requirements. Patrick will lead an integrated sales strategy across Air, Land, Space, and National Security markets, expanding beyond his previous focus on Space Defense Systems. This alignment will also focus on integrating efforts for delivery of solutions in support of the Department of War Golden Dome Initiative. Wendy will oversee the Systems Integrator Vertical, Federal Civilian, and Enterprise markets, reflecting the rapid growth and rising complexity across these sectors.Together, this expanded leadership structure positions Epoch Concepts to scale responsibly while continuing to deliver high-impact technology solutions across defense and federal markets nationwide.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

