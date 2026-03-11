Retirement Plan Advisor & Attorney Publishes Book '401(k) Exposed' to Help Employers Understand What They're Responsible

Your provider runs the plan. You're legally responsible for it. Most HR leaders and CFOs don't learn the difference until something goes wrong. 401(k) Exposed helps change that.

Retirement Plan Advisor & Attorney Publishes New Book “401(k) Exposed” to Help Employers Understand What They're Actually Responsible For

I'm tired of watching good people get blindsided. I'm tired of seeing employees lose retirement savings because their employer didn't know what they didn't know.” — Alex Langan, JD

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Addresses a Growing Knowledge Gap Among HR Leaders, CFOs, and CEOs Managing Workplace Retirement PlansAs ERISA litigation continues to accelerate and regulatory scrutiny of retirement plan governance increases, many of the employers most at risk are not large corporations with sophisticated legal teams. They're small and mid-sized companies whose HR Directors, CFOs, and CEOs are managing significant fiduciary responsibilities they were never formally trained to handle.Alex Langan, JD, Chief Investment Officer of Langan Financial Group, LLC., and Adjunct Professor of Law at Widener Commonwealth Law School, has spent years watching that gap play out in real organizations — often with serious consequences.His new book, 401(k) Exposed: What Your Provider Hopes You'll Never Tell Your Employees, is his attempt to close it.A Resource Built for the People Actually Running These Plans.Most retirement plan education is written for financial professionals. 401(k) Exposed is written for the people who are legally responsible for workplace retirement plans but rarely have a finance or legal background — HR Directors managing compliance alongside dozens of other responsibilities, CFOs overseeing plans as one item among many, and CEOs who are personally liable for fiduciary decisions they may not fully understand.The book covers four areas where plan sponsors most commonly struggle:Fee transparency — how retirement plan costs are structured and disclosed, why the full picture is rarely visible in a single document, and what a thorough fee review actually involves.Fiduciary responsibility — what ERISA requires of plan sponsors in plain terms, how to document oversight decisions properly, and what that documentation needs to demonstrate if it's ever scrutinized.Employee engagement — why participation gaps persist even in well-intentioned plans, and what plan design and communication changes actually move the needle.Audit and regulatory preparedness — how to build governance practices that make regulatory inquiries manageable rather than disruptive.The framework, which Langan refers to as The Fiduciary Formula™, is drawn from his experience working with employer-sponsored retirement plans across industries ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to professional services and nonprofit organizations.About the AuthorAlex Langan, JD, graduated cum laude from Widener Commonwealth Law School, where he specialized in ERISA law and published research on expanding fiduciary liability. He clerked for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania before joining Langan Financial Group, LLC., the firm his father founded in 1985. He currently serves as the firm's Chief Investment Officer and teaches fiduciary and ERISA law as an Adjunct Professor at Widener Commonwealth Law School.His background spans law, investment management, and behavioral finance — an unusual combination that shapes how he approaches retirement plan governance and employee financial education.401(k) Exposed reflects his experience on both sides of the issue: as an ERISA attorney who has seen what fiduciary gaps look like in litigation, and as an advisor who works directly with plan sponsors to prevent them.What Colleagues and Clients Have ObservedHR leaders, business owners, and executives who have worked with Langan Financial Group describe the firm's approach as proactive, educational, and focused on helping organizations understand their responsibilities — not simply managing their accounts.Testimonials reflect the personal experiences of specific individuals and are not necessarily representative of all client experiences. No compensation was provided unless otherwise disclosed. Past experiences do not guarantee future results.Availability401(k) Exposed is available now at a special discounted price of ONLY $.99 in e-book to help share this important information to companies that need it now. Executive teams, HR departments, and fiduciary committees will benefit greatly from the knowledge imparted in the book.This communication is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, or financial advice. Reading the book or requesting information does not create an advisory, fiduciary, or client relationship. Past performance or prior results are not indicative of future outcomes. Any examples discussed are illustrative and may not reflect the experience of other clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

